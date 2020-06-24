US gym installs isolation cubes to enforce physical distancing while working out Could this be the future of gyms?

The Inspire South Bay fitness centre in Redondo set up clear "Inspire Pods" with shower curtains and PVC pipes so that their clients can work out separately and safely without masks.

Having to exercise with masks has become a common complaint about coronavirus preventative measures, as it impedes breathing and makes routines generally uncomfortable.

“All we wanted to do was to provide quality service for our clients,” says the gym on their Instagram page.

“We have the most amazing clients [and] we will do anything to keep them safe.?”

“Yes this seems like a strange idea at first. But after building one prototype, we felt a bit better about our clients working out near each other.

“It's either we come up with this or we shut our business down.”

This is how they build them:

It took them only three days to build all the pods, and beyond these, they also have sanitation and physical distancing protocols in place.

This includes taking temperatures, disinfecting wipes in the pods and limiting class capacity to nine people.

The co-owner Peet Sapsin – who runs the gym with his wife – told CNN that the studios are cleaned daily and that they ensure there’s good air circulation.

Clients also don’t have to move around the gym to do different exercises. All the equipment they need is placed in each pod.



Many gyms, like Virgin Active, have moved their workouts online to provide a resource for clients to stay fit while in lockdown, but as restrictions ease they might just have to start thinking about their own Inspire Pods.

