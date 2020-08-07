Something mosquitoes don't spread: Coronavirus A new study from Kansas State University is the first to provide conclusive data supporting the theory that mosquitoes cannot transmit the new coronavirus.

The WHO has stated that mosquitoes cannot transmit SARS-CoV-2

A new study by an American university has confirmed this conclusion

Tests were conducted on three common species of mosquito

Although scientists haven't nailed down how the new coronavirus jumped to humans, a new study confirms mosquitoes aren't to blame – and you won't get Covid-19 from a mosquito bite.

"While the World Health Organization has definitively stated that mosquitoes cannot transmit the virus, our study is the first to provide conclusive data supporting the theory," said study author Stephen Higgs. He is director of the Biosecurity Research Institute (BRI) at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

Four additional studies

The researchers found that the new coronavirus can't replicate in three common species of mosquitoes – Aedes aegypti, Aedes albopictus and Culex quinquefasciatus – and therefore cannot be transmitted to humans.

The study was published recently in the journal Scientific Reports.

"I am proud of the work we are doing at K-State to learn as much as we can about this and other dangerous pathogens," Higgs said in a Kansas State news release.

BRI is a biosecurity level-3 facility, and researchers at BRI have completed four additional studies on Covid-19 since March.

Image credit: Unsplash