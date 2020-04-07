OPINION | Coronavirus: Nurses deliver care with compassion, grit and courage Nurses and midwives remain the core of the healthcare system and healthcare workforce; they are essential in maintaining continuous patient care and establishing a seamless working relationship across the medical spectrum, writes Portia Jordan.

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing healthcare services and constitute more than 50% of the healthcare workforce in many countries. They are often the frontline healthcare professionals and first point of care in their communities, and devote their lives to caring for patients. Nurses and midwives are teachers, advocates, caregivers, advisers, critical thinkers, problem solvers, innovators, and researchers.



In addition, nursing is an art and a science, underpinned by a strong foundation of care and compassion. Nurses are the ones who are at patients’ bedside 24/7, delivering care from the birthing process, to either recovery or a peaceful death. Nurses and midwives remain the core of the healthcare system and healthcare workforce; they are essential in maintaining continuous patient care and establishing a seamless working relationship across the spectrum.

International Year of the Nurse and Midwife

Nurses and midwives can transform the ways health actions are organised, decisions, policies and research are implemented, and how healthcare is delivered. They are referred to as the backbone of primary healthcare systems and healthcare establishments and are essential to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). However, as indicated by the World Health Organisation (WHO), globally nine million more nurses and midwives are needed if UHC is to be achieved by 2030.

The WHO designated 2020 as the “International Year of the Nurse and Midwife” to mark the bicentenary of the birth of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and to recognise the critical contribution nursing makes to global health. Furthermore, it is a call for nations of the world to unite in celebration of the contributions that the nursing and midwifery profession make to the health of the global population. This year is significant for the WHO in the context of UHC, a time to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives globally, and highlighting the challenging conditions nurses must face. Thus, it is fitting that this is also the focus of World Health Day (7 April) celebrations for 2020.

Against the backdrop of the WHO’s announcement, many nursing schools and organisations have globally started celebrating the profession. However, the nursing world quickly shifted their attention to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December 2019, a newly identified coronavirus, known as Covid-19, emerged in Wuhan, China causing severe illness in many humans. Multiple clusters of Covid-19 have since been reported across the globe, including the African continent. The United States Department of Health and Human Services declared the virus to be a nationwide health emergency, following the WHO’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern on 30 January 2020. Currently, South Africa is experiencing a lockdown in an attempt to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of the virus. On 21 January 2020, China announced for the first time that healthcare workers had been infected, with the count increasing across the globe.

Resilience, care, passion, dedication and commitment

Every day the media highlights the conditions that nurses and other healthcare providers are facing and how staff shortages and limited resources impact the healthcare system’s ability to save lives. Each nurse working with Covid-19 patients is potentially putting their own health at risk, and many nurses are contracting the virus despite their best efforts to keep themselves safe. Access to personal protective equipment is limited in many healthcare establishments, testing remains inadequate, and the likelihood of shortages ranging from masks, ventilators and hospital beds has left many healthcare workers with moral distress, burnout, emotional distress and feelings of isolation and helplessness.

However, it is during this difficult period that nurses have shown resilience, care, passion, dedication and commitment. The nurse’s pledge of service to humanity is being tested on a daily basis. Continuing in the noble tradition of the nursing profession with conscience, dignity and respect is the first consideration for thousands of nurses during this vulnerable and uncertain time.

During the pandemic, nurses continue to deliver care with compassion, amidst their own fears and the implications of Covid-19. In a time of physical distancing, nurses are still providing the human connection patients need to help them heal. The lessons of Florence Nightingale, learned during the Crimean War, are still being applied today: basic hand washing and hand hygiene practices; maintaining standards of cleanliness; recording, interpreting and learning from data and health trends, to name but a few. In 1870, Florence stated that it would take 150 years for the world to achieve the kind of nursing she envisioned.

I believe that as we navigate our way through the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO mandate to declare 2020 as the “The International Year of Nurse” has become especially significant. Nurses across the globe should indeed be honoured, appreciated and thanked for the work they do. Their compassion, grit, courage, noble qualities and deep sense of commitment to render care to their patients and to rise above their own circumstances, vulnerabilities, fears and uncertainties should be acknowledge and celebrated.

*Prof Portia Jordan is the Executive Head of the Department of Nursing and Midwifery in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University.

Image credit: News24

READ MORE | READ MORE | 8 strains of coronavirus circulating around the world



READ MORE | Could an age-old TB vaccine help in our fight against coronavirus?



READ MORE | Three countries have kept coronavirus in check; here's how they did it