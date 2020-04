LISTEN | Will South Africa’s younger population lead to fewer Covid-19 deaths? Across the world, the new coronavirus has hit the elderly the hardest. But in a relatively young South Africa, could age work in our favour?

Young people might get a milder form of Covid-19 but that doesn’t mean the new coronavirus will completely bypass them. If you’re a parent, listen to this short soundbite from Professor Salim Abdool Karim explaining Covid-19 and age.

