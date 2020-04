LISTEN | Will BCG protect you against Covid-19? If you’ve heard that the BCG vaccine will keep you safe from the new coronavirus, you’ve heard wrong. There’s no evidence to back this yet, says Salim Abdool Karim.

There is a lot of misinformation flying around about COVID-19, but how can you tell what’s real and what’s not? For instance, if you’ve heard that the TB vaccine, BCG, will protect you from the virus, did you know there’s no real evidence to back this up yet? Listen to world-renowned epidemiologist, Salim Abdool Karim explain.

Image credit: Peter Bauza, MSF