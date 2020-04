LISTEN | Is it time to buy a cloth mask? Wearing a cloth mask won’t protect you from the new coronavirus, but it will protect those around you if you’re infected. Confused? Listen to what Salim Abdool Karim had to say in his presentation.

It’s time to get ourselves cloth masks, says the world-renowned epidemiologist, Salim Abdool Karim. Listen as the scientist explains that while masks won’t protect you from getting the new coronavirus, they will protect those around you, creating a net effect of protection.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Image credit: Burst