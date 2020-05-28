Kids with cancer not at greater risk for severe Covid-19 Researchers are encouraged by recent findings that kids with cancer are not more endangered by Covid-19, and their symptoms are mild like in healthy children.

Children with cancer don't have a higher risk of being affected by Covid-19 or of having severe symptoms, a new study finds.

"We are encouraged by these latest findings that kids with cancer are not more endangered by Covid-19 and their symptoms are mild like in healthy children," said study leader Dr Andrew Kung, chair of the paediatric cancer programme MSK Kids at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

"These findings allow us to continue lifesaving cancer-directed therapy with standard precautions and safeguards but without heightened concern about adverse effects from Covid-19 infection," Kung said in a Sloan Kettering news release.

His team tested 178 child cancer patients and their parents/caregivers for Covid-19. The researchers found that 29.3% of the children with symptoms were positive, compared with 2.5% of those without symptoms. Of the 20 children who tested positive for Covid-19, only three were girls.

Low infection in children

Only one child with Covid-19 required non-critical care hospitalisation for their symptoms. All the others had mild disease symptoms and were managed at home.

Of the 74 parents/caregivers tested, 13 were positive for Covid-19, including 14.7% of those without symptoms.

Only half of the 10 childhood cancer patients whose parents/caregivers had Covid-19 also had Covid-19, which suggests low risk of infection in the children despite people close to them having Covid-19, the researchers said.

While they pointed out that there was only a small number in the study, the findings show that the overall morbidity of Covid-19 illness in paediatric cancer patients is low, with only 5% requiring hospitalisation for symptoms of Covid-19 infection, the researchers said. They also noted the rate of Covid-19 infection among asymptomatic paediatric patients is very low.

The study was published on 13 May in the journal JAMA Oncology.

Image credit: Unsplash