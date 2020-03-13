Is this the week we stopped shaking hands? As the new coronavirus spreads worldwide, efforts are being put in place to curtail the spread – and a large part of that will fall on us as individuals.

What precautions are you taking?



Two of the most important basic ways to protect yourself, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) will be to frequently, and thoroughly, wash your hands, along with maintaining social distancing – keeping at least 1 metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

Washing your hands has become a more important part of daily hygiene, but there are techniques to washing your hands when you're trying to get rid of harmful bacteria and germs.

Washing your hands is a basic task that should form part of everyday hygiene. It's such a simple task that you don't realise just how to could help to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Many are trying to protect themselves from picking up the Covid-19 virus by wearing surgical masks, but do these masks really provide the level of protection needed?

