How to weather self-isolation during the new coronavirus pandemic The author of a recent study on social isolation and health offers some coping tips to get through the new coronavirus pandemic

Physical distancing has become the new normal, with one-third of Americans now under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, but experts say that such a level of isolation can be hard on your health.

"We don't know for sure what the long-term health outcomes of widespread forced physical isolation will be, but given what we know about the effects of physical isolation and stress on physical and mental health, there is reason to be concerned," said Tess Thompson, a research assistant professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

The author of a recent study on social isolation and health, Thompson offered some coping tips.

Maintain physical connection as much as possible during this time through technology and social media. There are various ways to connect online with friends, and some gym coaches and music teachers are offering online sessions.

Do fun activities together

Thompson said there's some evidence that active social media use – such as sharing content or commenting on social media posts – may be better for mental health than passive social media use, such as scrolling through newsfeeds.

If you're housebound with others, do fun activities together instead of all retreating behind separate electronic screens. Play board games, read books aloud, play music together, go for walks, eat dinner together or cuddle your pets, Thompson suggested in a university news release.

If you're separated from older loved ones, be sure to connect with them through whatever medium they prefer. Have children write letters to grandparents or chat with them online or over the phone. Email or text older love ones updates and let them know they can contact you if they're lonely or need anything.

If you can, get outside. Many stay-at-home advisories allow for you to go for walks in parks or in your neighbourhood. You can still smile and say "hi" to people while maintaining a safe distance. If you run into your neighbours, ask if they need anything.

WATCH | Not coping with self-isolation? Here’s when it’s time to reach out for help

WATCH | Struggling with working from home? Here's how to make a success of it and avoid burnout

WATCH | Coronavirus: Cooped up with loved ones during lockdown? Here’s how to survive

Image credit: Alex Ivashenko, Unsplash