Here are 6 new Covid-19 symptoms - and the US has added them to their guidlelines According to an updated set of guidelines by the US Centers for Diseases and Control (CDC), new Covid-19 symptoms include, among others, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, and repeated shaking with chills.

The original list of Covid-19 symptoms included fever, cough, and shortness of breath. However, the US Centers for Diseases and Control (CDC) recently updated this list to include six new known symptoms, reports Futurism:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of smell or taste

The CDCs website explains that Covid-19 symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the new coronavirus and that people experiencing the original symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), or a combination of these symptom, or at least two of the new symptoms, may have Covid-19.

Numerous recent studies have established that there are additional symptoms that infected people are displaying, apart from the main symptoms initially communicated.

Some studies that have found that a peculiar loss of smell or an inability to taste could be an early sign of Covid-19, among them a survey of 262 patients, the results of which was published in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, according to a recent Health24 article.

Blue or red discolouration

The new coronavirus has infected just over 3.1 million people worldwide and has killed more than 217 000, notes the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. However, the Center also reports that over 930 000 people have recovered. More than 80% of people who catch the virus also experience mild symptoms and don’t require medical care, reports the New York Times.

The CDC also suggests that you should only seek medical attention when experiencing emergency warning signs for Covid-19, such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.

Physical discolouration was added after a number of healthcare practitioners picked up on a new sign that infected patients could have, without experiencing any symptoms, i.e. blue or red discolouration in toes, and sometimes fingers.

However, the CDC advises that you consult your medical practitioner for any other severe or concerning symptoms, as this list isn’t exhaustive.

