Details of confirmed coronavirus cases Details of confirmed coronavirus cases up until 22 March.

Details of the confirmed cases up until 22 March.

Latest updates from the health authorities, as the number of cases increased significantly, have not included details as below.

KWAZULU-NATAL (36 - 5 local transmissions)

A 44-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 49-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai.



A 47-year-old male who travelled to France.

A 45-year-old male who travelled to Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria.

A 40-year old male who travelled to France and Austria.

A 55-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 68-year-old male who travelled to Austria.

A 32-year-old female who travelled to Italy



A 59-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 68-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK and USA

A 29-year-old female with pending travel history

A 71-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 26-year-old male who travelled to Mexico and the United States of America.

A 29-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy.

A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 59-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 5-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 3-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 37-year-old female (updated according to the Health Department's latest list)

A 48-year-old male who travelled to Dubai.

A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 47-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

A 79-year-old male reported having travelled to Greece and Italy.

A 52-year-old male travelled to Switzerland.

A 38-year-old male from Durban who lives in Turkey, was visiting family in South Africa. He had travelled to the UK and returned to SA on 7 March.

A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March.

A 45-year-old male who had recently travelled to Italy.

A 38-year old male who also had recently travelled to Italy.

A couple who had also travelled to Italy.

The wife of the first diagnosed patient, she had also travelled to Italy.

A 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy and returned 1 March. He was the country's first confirmed positive case.

A 49-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 28-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 24-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 58-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan and Dubai.

A 33-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Mauritius.

A 40-year-old male with pending travel history

A 55-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 26-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 34-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 43-year-old female with pending travel history-.

A 61-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 6-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 29-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 45-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 64-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 67-year-old male who travelled to France and Ethiopia.

A 39-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 72-year-old female who travelled to Belgium and Netherlands.

A 41-year-old male who travelled to France and Italy.

A 37-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 30-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Netherlands.

A male who travelled to France.

A 33-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom and France.



A 32-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 56-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

A 56-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland.

A 34-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom and Austria.

A 34-year-old male who travelled to AustriaA 27-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 22-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 31-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 52-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 54-year-old male who travelled to London.

A 53-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Switzerland.

A 32-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 33-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 52-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 20-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 37-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 47-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 23-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 32-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 21-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 34-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 40-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 41-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 2-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 39-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 58-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 56-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America.

A 28-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 67-year-old male who travel to the United Kingdom.

An 11-year-old male who travelled to Spain.

A 30-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America.

A 53-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom

A 41-year-old female who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A 43-year-old female who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo

A 37-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 54-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 58-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 38-year-old male who travelled to France.

A 70-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America.

A 30-year-old male who travelled to Spain.

A 45-year-old male who travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

An 85-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

A 64-year-old male who travelled to Vietnam and Thailand.

A 41-year-old male who travelled to the Netherlands.

A 23-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 5-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 44-year-old male with pending travel history

A 20-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 3-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 21-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 71-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria.

A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy.

A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy.

A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands.

A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy.

A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 37-year-old male who travelled to Finland and France.

A 21-year-old female with no travel history.

A 34-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 26-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 32-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US.

A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the USA.

A 52-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 52-year-old female who had travelled to Italy.

A 59-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai.

A 57-year-old male who travelled to the USA.

A 60-year-old male who travelled to the USA.

A 37-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai.

A 33-year-old who had travelled to Spain.

A 60-year-old female who had travelled to Austria.

A 30-year-old male who had travelled to India.

A 39-year-old who had travelled to the United States.

A 43-year-old female who had travelled the United States.

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to France and the UK.

A 37-year-old male who had travelled to United States, Dubai and Mexico.

A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran.

A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.

A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

A 76-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 72-year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 47-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Germany.

A 38-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany.

A 62-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.

A 19-year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy.

A 39-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

A 50-year-old male who travelled to Austria.

A 21-year-old female who travelled to Italy.

A 57-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

A 43-year-old male who had travelled to New York via Dubai and returned to SA on 8 March.

A 33-year-old female who travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.

A 34-year-old male who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.

A 33-year-old female who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.

A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

A 39-year-old woman who travelled to Italy - she was part of the same travel group as the first diagnosed patient.

A 33-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 24-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 30-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 47-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 57-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 44-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai.

A 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.



A 57-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 30-year-old male who travelled to Italy and Switzerland.

A 28-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Switzerland.

A 62-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

A 71-year-old male who travelled to Portugal.



A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy.



A 49-year-old female who travelled to Italy.

A 30-year-old female who travelled to Ireland.

A 57-year-old female who travelled to Germany and Switzerland.

A 55-year-old male who travelled to France and Switzerland.

A 74-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 52-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 44-year-old male who travelled to USA.

A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 57-year-old male who travelled to Spain.

A 36-year-old male who travelled to the UK and France.

A 40-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 52-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 48-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 39-year-old male who travelled to Ireland.

A 36-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 55-year-old female with pending travel history.

A 35-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Germany.

A 65-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 34-year-old male with pending travel history

A 31-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 34-year-old who travelled to the Netherlands.

A 26-year-old who travelled to the Netherlands.

A 29-year-old with pending travel history.

A 69-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.

A 58-year-old who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Tanzania.

A 23-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom and Germany.

A 43-year-old female who travelled to Canada and Austria.

A 60-year-old male who travelled to Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Austria.

A 62-year-old who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland.

A 63-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom and Italy.

A 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 30-year-old female who travelled to the Netherlands and Qatar.

A 45-year-old male who travelled to Mexico.

A 70-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America.

A 25-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 43-year-old female who travelled to the United States of America.

A 31-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands.

A 53-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany.

A 22-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom.

A 63-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland, Czech Republic and Germany.

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Spain and the Netherlands.

A 32-year-old male who travelled to the United States of America.

A 37-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 34-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 68-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 2-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand.

A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt and Dubai.

A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.

A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.

A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK.

A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK.

A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 2-year-old male with no international travel.

A 3-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria.

A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia.

A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

A 39-year-old male who had travelled to Canada.

A 15-year-old male who had travelled to France.

A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria.

A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.

A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria.

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil.

A 33-year-old female who had travelled to France.

A 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy.

A 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai.

A 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 50-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

MPUMALANGA (6 - 1 local transmission):

A 25-year-old male who travelled to France, Germany and the Netherlands.

A 56-year-old female who travelled to France.

A 56-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 55-year-old-male who had travelled to France.

A 27-year-old female who had travelled to the United States and returned on 7 March.

LIMPOPO (1):

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to France and the Netherlands.

FREE STATE (9 - 1 local transmission):

A 49-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 26-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 38-year-old male who travelled to France.

A 54-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 55-year-old male who travelled to France.

A 52-year-old male who travelled to Israel.

A 68-year-old male who travelled to Israel.

A 74-year-old male with pending travel history.

A 32-year-old male with pending travel history.

EASTERN CAPE (2):

A 22-year-old male who travelled to Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom.

A-28 year-old female who travelled to Germany

