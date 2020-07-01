Covid-19 hospitalisations in SA: What latest numbers from the NICD tell us The NICD recently released its sentinel report, which sheds light on the demographics of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.

Healthcare systems around the world have been under immense pressure to cope with an exponential Covid-19 infection rate since the start of the pandemic – and South Africa is no exception.

A recent sentinel report by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed data on Covid-19 hospitalisations in SA. The report was included in the latest release by the Department of Health on case management in the context of Covid-19 in the country, and is based on 10 700 Covid-19 admissions from 269 facilities (71 public sector and 198 private) in the country between 5 March and 21 June.

Key findings were detailed in a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, and covered the following:

Age of Covid-19 admitted patients

Of the 10 700 admitted patients, a total of 338 (3%) were 18 years or younger, and 1 386 (13%) were older than 70 years. The report also indicates that 5 778 (54%) were female.

Covid-19 and comorbidities

Mkhize said in a media release in May that data for patients who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 showed that hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most common comorbidities associated with serious illness as a result of Covid-19.

The NICD report revealed that among 8 245 (77%) of patients with comorbidities, a total of 2 810 (34%) had one comorbid condition, while 3 126 (37%) presented with two or more comorbidities.

In the case of one comorbidity in 5 836 patients, hypertension was the most commonly reported (59%), with diabetes following at 2 813 (48%), and 1 116 (19%) patients with HIV. Tuberculosis (TB) was also seen in 240 (4%) active cases and 579 (10%) patients reported a previous history of TB.

Obesity and Covid-19

Obesity was identified early in the Covid-19 outbreak as a risk factor, Health24 previously reported. The NICD report notes that while obesity was not consistently reported in all Covid-19 admissions, clinicians noted the condition as a risk factor for Covid-19 in 297 (3%) patients.

Mortality and discharged rates

At the time of the report, 3 260 (31%) patients were in hospital and 5 925 (55%) were discharged or transferred out. A total of 1 515 (14%) patients had died.