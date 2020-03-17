Coronavirus: When and how to use masks How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask.

As recommended by the World Health Organization: When to use a mask

If you are healthy, wear a mask if you a caring for a person with a suspected Covid-19 virus infection

Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only if you continue basic hygiene measures - frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

It's not just about wearing a mask, knowing how to use it and dispose of it properly is important How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask Remember to put on a mask with clean hands - use soap and water or an alcohol-based before

Be sure to put on the mask properly and ensure that you cover your mouth and nose. There must be no gaps between your face and the mask.

Don't touch the mask while wearing it. If you haven't been able to avoid touching it, wash your hands thoroughly.

Be sure to replace masks as soon as they become damp, and don't re-use single-use masks.

Don't touch the front of the mask when removing it - remove it from behind only. It needs to be discarded immediately in a closed bin.

After discarding it, clean your hands once again.