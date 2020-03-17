Coronavirus: When and how to use masks

As recommended by the World Health Organization:
When to use a mask
- If you are healthy, wear a mask if you a caring for a person with a suspected Covid-19 virus infection
- Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.
- Masks are effective only if you continue basic hygiene measures - frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
- It's not just about wearing a mask, knowing how to use it and dispose of it properly is important
How to put on, use, take off and dispose of a mask
- Remember to put on a mask with clean hands - use soap and water or an alcohol-based before
- Be sure to put on the mask properly and ensure that you cover your mouth and nose. There must be no gaps between your face and the mask.
- Don't touch the mask while wearing it. If you haven't been able to avoid touching it, wash your hands thoroughly.
- Be sure to replace masks as soon as they become damp, and don't re-use single-use masks.
- Don't touch the front of the mask when removing it - remove it from behind only. It needs to be discarded immediately in a closed bin.
- After discarding it, clean your hands once again.