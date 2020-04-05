Coronavirus morning update: SA reports 9 deaths and Bill Gates has his eye on Africa for vaccine trial Your latest coronavirus news: The health department reports 1585 cases in South Africa, along with 9 deaths; SA students from China are given the all clear after being in quarantine; and paying special attention to your mental health during lockdown.

Cases update:

The latest number of confirmed cases is 1585.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape continue to account for the majority of the cases.

According to the National Department of Health, more than 53 900 tests have been conducted so far.

LATEST NEWS:

South Africa now has 1585 cases of coronavirus infections, and nine confirmed deaths, health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Saturday.

53 937 tests have been done.

Gauteng has 693 cases, most of all provinces, followed by the Western Cape with 433 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 232.

Of the KZN cases, 11 and three deaths are linked to the St Augustine's Hospital; these are patients, health workers and staff members.

Just under 80 students, recently returned from China, have been given the all clear to return to their families.

This follows a 14-day quarantine period at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

The students have all tested negative for Covid-19. This was confirmed by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande on Saturday.

Seventy-six students, from provinces around the country, will return to their families. Another four students, who arrived in South Africa later, will remain at the hotel to complete their 14-day quarantine period.

Talks to have a potential vaccine for Covid-19 tested in Africa, because the number of infected people is not as high as other countries like Italy, have been met with much resistance from people across the continent.

On Saturday President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a tweet saying the Bill Gates Foundation has supported the country's health needs for many years: "They have offered assistance with innovative mass-based testing kits and research. I spoke to @BillGates and he commended the swift and decisive action South Africa has taken on #COVID19," the tweet read.

Ramaphosa posted a video where the renowned businessman briefly explained his chat with the SA president.

In the video, speaking to host of the Daily Show, Trevor Noah, Gates said: "For developing countries, it's far harder and so these measures actually stop it from getting to the large part of the population, in places like India and Nigeria. I was talking to President Ramaphosa today, who is not only president of South Africa, he's also the head of African Union. He is a very strong voice there, encouraging African countries to act quickly when the number of cases is still fairly low, which is true throughout sub-Saharan Africa right now," he said in the video.

The Western Cape government plans on moving thousands of people, living in informal settlements, to temporary sites. The move is part of the City's plan to space people out and prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections.

But Fezeka Mrwetyana, a resident in Dunoon, Cape Town, told News24 she will not budge.

"I can't leave, I want to stay here. Only if they promise me it's a permanent place for me. They have water, toilets, everything and it's as close as Dunoon," Mrwetyana explained.

She has been living in Dunoon for the last 28 years, and says her life is there.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD?

Cases update:

For the latest global data, follow this interactive map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Late on Saturday night, positive cases worldwide were close to 1 187 000, while deaths were more than 64 000.

The Unites States had more than 300 000 cases, while Italy and Spain both had more than 124 000.

Italy had more than 15 300 deaths.

Latest news:

The US government has begun advising people to wear masks if they go outside, pointing to research that shows the coronavirus could be spread just by breathing.

The advice came as America logged another huge rise in its death toll, almost 1 500 in one day, and as new infections continued unabated.

It also came as China, the origin of the outbreak, held a national day of mourning for its citizens killed by the disease.

Since Covid-19 emerged late last year, around 1.1 million people have fallen ill. Almost 60,000 people have died.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the spotlight on shortcomings in health care in several North African countries, even as governments moved quickly to announce restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

"Our fate is in the hands of a health system that we have neglected for years", a doctor in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh said in a video widely shared on social media.

Covid-19 patients in Morocco have denounced the conditions in public hospitals, reigniting nagging controversy over the underfunded health sector.

In a stagnating Tunisia, the government has struggled to mobilise funds to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

HEALTH NEWS:

While the coronavirus pandemic is spreading panic and becoming a nightmare for people around the world, going into lockdown for 21 days can be even more stressful, especially if you're isolated with your loved ones – and things start to get a little heated.

South African psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, explains the importance of having boundaries in this kind of situation.

WATCH | Coronavirus: Cooped up with loved ones during lockdown? Here's how to survive

Uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic can worsen your anxiety, especially if you're going to be alone during the next 21 days. Local psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman, gives us some practical tips on how to prepare, and not panic, during this trying time.

WATCH | Coronavirus lockdown: It's really important that you keep the social connections going'

If you find yourself battling with mental illness, such as anxiety and depression, during the 21-day lockdown, you should consider reaching out for professional help, says South African psychiatrist, Professor Renata Schoeman.

WATCH | Not coping with self-isolation? Here's when it's time to reach out for help

HEALTH TIPS (as recommended by the NICD and WHO):

• Avoid contact with people who have respiratory infections

• Maintain physical distancing – stay at least one metre away from somebody who is coughing or sneezing

• Practise frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as your hands touch many surfaces and could potentially transfer the virus

• Practise respiratory hygiene – cover your mouth with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Remember to dispose the tissue immediately after use.

