Coronavirus morning update: Lockdown slows spread of virus but expert warns 'can't escape epidemic' Your latest coronavirus news: A leading expert says government interventions have been effective in delaying transmissions; but warns that we will likely see an exponential rise in infections once lockdown is lifted.

The latest number of confirmed cases is 2 272.

Two more deaths were recorded in the country - the total is now 27.

There have been 83 663 tests conducted so far.

READ MORE |All the confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Latest news:

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD



Cases update:

For the latest global data, follow this interactive map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Positive cases worldwide were more than 1.92m, while deaths were more than 119 000.

There were more than 582 000 cases in the United States, and more than 23 000 deaths.

Italy has now surpassed China and has the most deaths, with 3 405.

Latest news:

Under strong international pressure, China on Sunday vowed to improve the treatment of Africans in the southern city of Guangzhou following accusations of discrimination linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and said it rejected all "racist and discriminatory" remarks.



Africans in the industrial centre of 15 million say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing, particularly as Beijing steps up its fight against imported infections.



The African Union expressed its "extreme concern" about the situation on Saturday, calling on Beijing to take immediate corrective measures.



The United States, meanwhile, denounced what it called "xenophobia towards Africans by Chinese authorities."



READ MORE | China vows improvements for Africans after virus discrimination claims



Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that the world was entering into "uncharted territory" because it was not prepared for a pandemic like Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



Gates, who has been warning about the risk of a pandemic disease for years and who has poured millions into fighting the new coronavirus outbreak, told BBC Breakfast on Sunday that the world should have invested more into mitigating a potential global health crisis.



"Well, there was a period when I and other health experts were saying that this was the greatest potential downfall the world faced," he told the BBC in an interview on Sunday, highlighting his previous warnings against the possibility of a deadly pandemic.



"So we definitely will look back and wish we had invested more," he said, "so that we could quickly have all the diagnostics, drugs, and vaccines."



READ MORE | Bill Gates warns that the world is entering 'uncharted territory'

HEALTH TIPS (as recommended by the NICD and WHO)

• Maintain physical distancing – stay at least one metre away from somebody who is coughing or sneezing

• Practise frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as your hands touch many surfaces and could potentially transfer the virus

• Practise respiratory hygiene – cover your mouth with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Remember to dispose the tissue immediately after use.

Image credit: Getty Images