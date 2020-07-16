Coronavirus morning update: Latest on schools, and hard-hitting trauma numbers The reopening of schools is under discussion, the president says; and according to a report, the Western Cape's daily trauma cases went up 62% when the alcohol ban was lifted.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN SA

Cases update:

The latest number of confirmed cases is 311 049.

According to the latest update, 4 453 deaths have been recorded in the country.

There have been 160 693 recoveries.

So far, more than 2.27 million tests have been conducted, with 45 389 new tests.

Latest news:

In light of a warning by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with regard to the reopening of schools while Covid-19 is approaching its peak, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the matter is currently under discussion.

The WHO this week said the reopening of schools in any country would only be safe in the context of low community transmissions of Covid-19.

South Africa is now fast approaching its peak, with confirmed cases exceeding 300 000 and with Ramaphosa announcing to the country on Sunday that the Covid-19 storm had arrived.

South African pupils have been gradually returning to classrooms, with matriculants and Grade 7 learners starting in June, followed by other grades and Grade R learners this month.

Schools were shut in March when Ramaphosa implemented a hard lockdown.

On Wednesday evening, the president, during a virtual Imbizo with different communities across the country, said because of the stance of the WHO and the country's largest teachers' union Sadtu (SA Democratic Teachers Union), the matter needed to be reviewed again.

South Africa is now recording new coronavirus cases every day at a rate higher than any other country in the world when reported Covid-19 infections are compared by population size.

On average for the week of 6 to 13 July, the country recorded 19.6 cases per 100 000 people – a growth rate higher than every other country in the world currently.

The calculation is made by taking the daily case increases over time and finding the proportion per 100 000 people of the population these daily new cases represent.

Comparatively, SA is testing at a lower rate than other countries – which gives rise to fears there are a high number of cases that remain undetected. When testing per day is mapped on a similar seven-day average of tests per 100 000 people, it is clear that testing in South Africa is outpacing many of the "top 10" countries with the highest cumulative infections, but lags behind countries that have found a similar number of cases, such as the United Kingdom.

Western Cape health officials are cautiously optimistic about the trajectory of Covid-19 in the province but say they are not "resting on their laurels" as they continue to monitor the virus's progression.

This was according to the provincial department head, Dr Keith Cloete, who briefed the Western Cape legislature on their response to the disease on Wednesday.

"It is early days but really looking like hospitalisation and deaths are stabilising and even potentially showing an early decline in the Western Cape," he told the provincial ad-hoc committee on Covid-19.

He cautioned that uncertainty remained, both statistically in the models, and more generally in key assumptions, such as the use of Dexamethasone.

Hard-hitting statistics have been released by health authorities, which reinforces President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that alcohol will be banned again.

On Tuesday, the "Sentinel Trauma Report" was made public by national Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

The report was compiled by the Western Cape health department, initially after alcohol sales were legalised on 1 June. The report has since been updated with July's statistics.

The report concludes with recommendations, which were submitted prior to the recent re-banning of alcohol.

"As we approach the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic, our hospital emergency centres are being inundated with severely ill Covid-19 patients requiring stabilisation, emergency management and admission for further care.

"The lifting of the alcohol ban has effectively resulted in a 62% increase in daily trauma cases presenting to emergency centres. In addition, we have seen trauma admissions increase by 54%, trauma ICU admissions increase by 350% and trauma deaths in the [emergency centres] increase by 308%!

"This increase currently has and will continue to stretch [emergency centre] capacity; it has increased the number of admissions to wards; and it is depleting our ability to effectively manage and prevent the mortality from the double burden of Covid-19 and trauma deaths as we approach peak.

"We would like to maintain the firm recommendation that the alcohol ban be reinstated to minimise the impact on our health services in their ability to manage Covid-19 in the Western Cape," the recommendations concluded.

