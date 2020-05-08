Coronavirus morning update: Latest on cigarettes, schools warned, and how travel bans saved lives Your latest coronavirus news: Government has formally indicated that it will oppose a far-reaching court challenge to the lockdown cigarette sales ban; the Department of Basic Education has warned all schools against reopening prematurely; and millions more people would have been in danger had travel bans not been enforced.

The latest number of confirmed cases is 8 232.

The Western Cape has by far the most cases in the country, as it edges closer to 4 000 - with 3 994 total cases.

According to the latest update, 161 deaths have been recorded in the country.

So far, 292 153 tests have been conducted - more than 12 700 new tests.

Latest news:

Government has formally indicated that it will oppose a far-reaching court challenge to the lockdown cigarette sales ban – and has also made it clear that it will not hand over minutes of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) discussions regarding the ban because they are "classified".



The Presidency has confirmed to News24 that cigarette companies are now allowed to manufacture and export tobacco products to other countries – but appear to be adamant that the ban on local sales must remain in place.



"Manufacture and export of cigarettes is already allowed in the regulations and not tailored for any company," Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24.



"Government's overriding objective is to save lives by enhancing adherence to the lockdown regulations. We are not making any morality judgements on cigarettes, hence manufacture and export is allowed as part of resumption of economic activity".



The Department of Basic Education has warned all schools against reopening prematurely.



The department said it was aware of some independent, private and public schools that were already preparing to reopen much earlier than required.



Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said some schools had even received pupils ahead of the schedule announced by Minister Angie Motshekga.



"In some schools, teachers have already been reporting for duty and parents' meetings have been held where plans were announced to have learners back in school in May. The premature reopening of schools is not permitted, as the department is still finalising coronavirus school compliance protocols.



"The uniform standards will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect pupils and teachers, reduce infection and save the academic year.



"Regulations were published on 29 April, in terms of the Disaster Management Act which listed education services under Level 4, as permitted on a date and schedule yet to be announced to direct when schools may reopen during Level 4," said Mhlanga.



As of Thursday night South Africans can move house again, as long as the country does not go back up to Alert Level 5.



Under regulations published by cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, people and their household effects may move around South Africa on a once-off basis – even across provincial lines.



But there are terms and conditions – including that any move must happen by 7 June.



The rules are intended to allow people to move when they have entered a new lease agreement, either before or during lockdown, or where they have bought new homes and the transfer of the property has already gone through.



Uber Eats now delivers books from Exclusive Books. The food delivery service made the announcement on Thursday. The chain's full range of books will be available, and delivery is free for the month of May.



"We've been working hard to expand our options on Uber Eats," says the platform's South African general manager, Ailyssa Pretorius.



"Great books are just as essential as great meals, something people will want at their fingertips in future."



Apart from food deliveries during the lockdown, Uber Eats also delivers other essentials such as supplies from pharmacies, snack and nappies.



Book and stationery stores opened their doors on Friday, 1 May, as the country entered into Level 4 of the national lockdown.



In mid-March, Nelisa Jonas attended the funeral of a retired nurse in KwaDwesi township in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape. Soon after, a number of Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay were traced back to this funeral. Since Jonas went to the funeral, she had to get tested.



Jonas told a local radio station that she lived in fear after her name was linked to the funeral on social media. She said on social media people were cautioned to stay away from her because she either tested positive or she was refusing to be tested.



Jonas said when she saw messages from the Department of Health encouraging those who had been at the funeral to get tested, she got tested at Motherwell Health Care Centre. Before she received her results, she says her name was already circulating on social media.



"The Department informed me that I tested negative and no one is taking responsibility on how my name landed up on social media. The community had not taken the news well and people are not comfortable with having me around because they believe I will pass on the virus to them," Jonas said.



On 31 March 2020 the Free State province reported its first Covid-19 death, and South Africa’s third.



The man who died was 85-year-old John Hlangeni. Whether he was the first or the third, to his family Hlangeni was more than just another Covid-19 statistic. When Spotlight recently spoke to his family members, their grief was still fresh. Hlangeni’s son, Gopolang Hlangeni, says his father was an avid reader who enjoyed telling stories. “He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren and watching wrestling with them on TV.



He was a soft man who enjoyed spending his time doing the Lord’s work. My father was a pastor at the Global Reconciliation Church and a respected man in his community. ”The family believes Hlangeni would still be alive if he had initially been tested for the virus and not just screened. Screening refers to checking for Covid-19 symptoms such as fever and dry cough, while testing refers to taking swabs from inside the mouth or nose and testing the samples in a laboratory.



Free State health authorities traced Hlangeni after he attended a church service that resulted in the province’s biggest cluster outbreak. The three-day church gathering was held from 9 to 11 March. A total of 895 people attended and over 70 Covid-19 cases were identified from the event.



WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD

Cases update:

For the latest global data, follow this interactive map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Late on Thursday night, positive cases worldwide were more than 3.81 million, while deaths were more than 267 000.

The United States had the most cases in the world - close to 1.25 million, as well as the most deaths - more than 75 000.

Latest news:

LATEST RESEARCH





