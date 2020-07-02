Coronavirus morning update: Cigarettes not banned forever, and latest on 'dumped' test samples We won't be in lockdown forever, the president says - so the cigarette ban will be lifted at some point; and latest on test samples found along an Eastern Cape road.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN SA

Cases update:

The latest number of confirmed cases is 159 333.

According to the latest update, 2 49 deaths have been recorded in the country.

There have been 76 025 recoveries.

So far, more than 1.66 million tests have been conducted, with 36 931 new tests.

READ MORE | All the confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Latest news:

The ban on cigarettes will be lifted, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, but when exactly this will be, he didn't say.

Ramaphosa interacted with the public in a virtual imbizo - a public participation platform, where communities can interact directly with the government – on Wednesday evening.

After Ramaphosa's short address, the very first caller asked when the ban on cigarette sales will be lifted.

"I'm struggling to get cigarettes," he told the president.

"We will not be in lockdown forever," Ramaphosa responded. "So the ban on cigarettes will be lifted."

He pointed out that it is still in effect, though.

READ MORE | Ramaphosa says cigarettes will be unbanned again... someday

The South African government instituted a ban on the sale of tobacco products, citing the problematic relationship between Covid-19 and smoking, but it has not been collecting data to this effect.

The government's decision on the prohibition of all tobacco sales took effect on 27 March when the lockdown started.

It has been reiterated several times that the overarching reasons for the decision to ban the sale of tobacco products are to protect human life and to reduce the potential strain on the healthcare system.

In the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's (FITA) urgent application to overturn the government's ban on the sale of tobacco products, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also cited international studies on the relationship between Covid-19 and smoking.

READ MORE | Analysis: Why is government not collecting statistics on smoking and Covid-19?

The National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) says an initial report from the courier company transporting Covid-19 samples which were found along an Eastern Cape road, claims the cargo may have fallen through the canvas opening covering the bakkie.

On Monday, Covid-19 test samples were found along the N2 between King William's Town and East London.

The NHLS said it reported the incident to the police and requested a full report from the courier on what caused the incident.

The initial report from the courier states that the bakkie's canvas cover had opened without the driver realising it.

READ MORE | 'Dumped' Covid-19 samples fell through bakkie's canvas cover, courier company report suggests

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has admitted the province's hospitals are "overwhelmed" in the fight against Covid-19, and has asked national government for the support of the South African National Defence Force medical team.

The Eastern Cape's hospitals have been struggling to cope with the influx of patients, as staff at some hospitals embark on go-slows over various grievances around their work environment.

Speaking during a coronavirus command council press briefing on Tuesday, Mabuyane said: "In light of our health system being overwhelmed, we have made a request to national government to deploy the medical team of the South African National Defence Force to assist us with the health intervention of our strategy."

Mabuyane's admission about the crisis of the province's hospitals comes amid growing outcries from nurses and doctors about being overwhelmed by high number of patients at hospitals and a lack of resources.

Health department superintendent general Dr Thobile Mbengashe said projections show the province needs 10 000 beds to deal with the Covid-19 storm when the virus peaks in the province in the next three months.

READ MORE | Covid-19: 'Overwhelmed' Eastern Cape asks for SANDF medical team's help

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD

Cases update:

For the latest global data, follow this interactive map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Early on Thursday morning, positive cases worldwide were more than 10.57 million, while deaths were more than 514 000.

The United States had the most cases in the world - nearly 2.68 million, as well as the most deaths - almost 128 000.

READ MORE | All the confirmed cases worldwide

Latest news:

A leading scientist behind the University of Oxford's potential Covid-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials but declined to give a firm timeframe for when it could be ready.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the university, said 8 000 volunteers had been enrolled for the Phase III of its trial into the vaccine, AZD1222, which was licensed to AstraZeneca.

"We're very happy that we're seeing the right sort of immune response that will give protection, and not the wrong sort," Gilbert said.

The project has started Phase III of the human trials to assess how the vaccine works in a large number of people over the age of 18, and how well the vaccine works to prevent people from becoming infected and unwell with Covid-19.

READ MORE | Covid-19: Oxford University's vaccine developers encouraged by results

LATEST RESEARCH

Healthcare systems around the world have been under immense pressure to cope with an exponential Covid-19 infection rate since the start of the pandemic – and South Africa is no exception.

A recent sentinel report by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed data on Covid-19 hospitalisations in SA. The report was included in the latest release by the Department of Health on case management in the context of Covid-19 in the country, and is based on 10 700 Covid-19 admissions from 269 facilities (71 public sector and 198 private) in the country between 5 March and 21 June.

Key findings were detailed in a statement from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, and covered the following:

Of the 10 700 admitted patients, a total of 338 (3%) were 18 years or younger, and 1 386 (13%) were older than 70 years. The report also indicates that 5 778 (54%) were female.

READ MORE | Covid-19 hospitalisations in SA: What latest numbers from the NICD tell us

At the beginning of the 20th century, an Irish cook spread a vicious disease to 56 people in New York City. She later became known as "Typhoid Mary".

This is known as a super spreader event (SSE), where one infected person ends up spreading a disease to a large number of people, often unknowingly.

More than a hundred years later, the world is in the grip of a massive pandemic, and one of the biggest drivers of its global spread is SSEs.

During February, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the number of coronavirus cases in the US was low and "appeared contained", but by the end of the month events like Mardis Gras, an international work conference in Boston and even a funeral in Georgia had spread the disease far and wide.

READ MORE | Covid-19: What is a super spreader event?

People living with tuberculosis (TB) are more vulnerable to severe Covid-19, and national lockdowns have taken a heavy toll on TB programmes. According to new estimates published in the European Respiratory Journal, the pandemic could cause a significant spike in the global burden of TB, as a result of the disruption of health services and delays in diagnosis and treatment.

The research was carried out by academics from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Lancaster University who indicated that before the pandemic over 4 000 people were dying from TB daily. Countries, where health services are already strained, may, however, face an increase in TB cases.

They further mentioned three countries that can expect this kind of increase over the next five years: South Africa, China, and India.

Since, like the new coronavirus, mycobacterium tuberculosis – the bacteria which causes the disease – is transmitted via droplets in the air, physical distancing may help to reduce these numbers of cases and deaths, said the researchers. But even after considering this protective measure that has been largely implemented globally, their estimates still paint a worrying picture of more than 110 000 additional TB-related deaths.

READ MORE | Sharp increase in TB cases and deaths expected due to Covid-19

HEALTH TIPS (as recommended by the NICD and WHO)

• Maintain physical distancing – stay at least one metre away from somebody who is coughing or sneezing

• Practise frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as your hands touch many surfaces and could potentially transfer the virus

• Practise respiratory hygiene – cover your mouth with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Remember to dispose the tissue immediately after use.

Image credit: Getty Images