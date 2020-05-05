Coronavirus morning update: Cigarette sale ban goes to court, and BCG trial starts in SA Your latest coronavirus news: The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association has served government with court papers, to challenge a decision to retain the ban on the sale of cigarettes; and a BCG trial has begun in SA, as hundreds of health workers were given the tuberculosis treatment to see if it can protect against the Covid-19 virus.

The latest number of confirmed cases is 7 220.

According to the latest update, 138 deaths have been recorded in the country.

So far, 257 541 tests have been conducted.

Latest news:

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD

Cases update:

Early on Tuesday morning, positive cases worldwide were more than 3.57 million, while deaths were now more than 250 000.

The United States had the most cases in the world - more than 1.17 million, as well as the most deaths - more than 68 500.

Latest news:

LATEST RESEARCH

Hundreds of South African health workers were given a century-old tuberculosis vaccine on Monday in a trial to see whether the venerable formula can protect against coronavirus.



Devised at France's legendary Pasteur Institute 100 years ago, the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is one of the world's oldest and most trusted immunisations.



"We vaccinated the first participant this morning," Duncan McDonald, head of business development and marketing at a clinical research organisation called TASK, told AFP.



Trials started at Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town, where BCG booster shots were administered to 250 health care workers, while another 250 received a dummy formula, or placebo.



The main modes of transmission of the new coronavirus are well known: via human respiratory droplets (when symptomatic people cough or sneeze) and direct contact. However, there is still uncertainty about its potential of spreading via aerosol transmission.



To investigate the aerodynamic nature of the new coronavirus, a team of researchers at Wuhan University set up aerosol traps in and around two government-designated Covid-19 hospitals in February and March this year.



They found that while the virus’s RNA in aerosols had low detection levels in the hospitals’ isolation wards and ventilated patient rooms, there was a higher level in the patients’ toilet areas.



The results were published in the journal Nature.



Covid-19 might raise stroke risk in young and middle-aged adults, with virus-linked blood clots causing severe damage to their brains, doctors warn.



Word has already spread that the new coronavirus appears to increase clotting in some patients, experts say.



Now, a series of five cases at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City indicate that those clots might cause strokes in young patients, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.



The cases came during a two-week period from 23 March to 7 April. The patients ranged in age from 33 to 49, and all were Covid-19 positive when they came to the hospital for care, Mount Sinai researchers said.



Supplies of personal protective equipment remain scarce across the United States, especially the N95 respirator masks that healthcare workers use to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.



To help extend the useful life of available equipment, researchers and hospitals are turning to a long-known, if little-used, means of disinfection – ultraviolet radiation.



"It's generally well known that UV-C radiation kills microbes," said Bob Karlicek Jr, director of the Center for Lighting Enabled Systems and Applications at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. "What's not known is the specific quantities of UV-C radiation that is required to fully disinfect complex equipment like N95 masks, because you have to get the light to the inside of the mask."



Karlicek led a team that created a UV-C system designed to disinfect N95 masks. It's being tested at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.



