Coronavirus morning recap: Why some defy lockdown rules, and survey finds Covid fears wearing off Scientists looked at personality traits to understand why some defy lockdown rules; and South Africans are less afraid of the coronavirus now, according to a survey.

LATEST SCIENCE AND RESEARCH

READ | Lockdown: Scientists looked at personality traits to understand why some defy the rules

People with certain common personality traits are less likely to remain at home when government policies are less restrictive, a global survey done during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has found.

The study researchers investigated the so-called Big Five personality traits: conscientiousness, neuroticism, agreeableness, extraversion and openness and its association with complying with lockdown measures.

"The pandemic led us to revisit one of psychology's most fundamental and most basic questions in a high-stakes context: What determines human behaviour?" the authors wrote.

Their findings were published by the American Psychological Association.

For their study, the research team used data from the "Measuring Worldwide Covid-19 Attitudes and Beliefs" project – a global survey that aimed to assess people's behaviours and perceptions of others' behaviours during the pandemic.

The team analysed responses from more than 101 000 participants in 55 countries.

READ | How Covid-19 affects those with rare immune disorders and what it means for the rest of us

There has been little study on how Covid-19 affects immuno-compromised individuals and how many of them actually survive the disease.

According to a new report to be published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, the reaction of these people to SARS-CoV-2 might just provide some valuable insights into fighting infection and severe Covid-19.

The researchers made a call to the global medical and scientific community for case studies on Covid-19 patients with rare inborn errors of immunity (IEI). Their call was answered with data from 94 IEI patients who battled the disease.

Contrary to expectation, the patients weren't old. Their average age was between 25 and 34 years (including children), and just more than half suffered from primary antibody deficiency. Other disorders included immune dysregulation syndromes, phagocyte defects, auto-inflammatory disorders and bone marrow failure.

Before infection, all the patients were classified as stable on their normal treatment programmes, with two already on ACE-inhibitor medication.

Of the 94 subjects, 10 were asymptomatic; 25 were treated as outpatients; 28 required hospital admission without intensive care or ventilation; 13 required non-invasive ventilation or oxygen administration; and 18 were admitted to ICU.

CORONAVIRUS CASES LATEST

SA cases update:

The latest number of confirmed cases is 710 515.

According to the latest update, 18 843 deaths have been recorded in the country.

There have been 642 560 recoveries.

So far, 4 633 671 tests have been conducted, with 25 788 new tests reported.

Global cases update:

For the latest global data, follow this interactive map from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Early on Friday morning, positive cases worldwide were 41 524 733, while deaths were close to 1.135 million.

The United States had the most cases in the world - more than 8.3 million, as well as the most deaths - close to 223 000.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN SA

Latest news:

READ | What, me worry? Fear of Covid-19 is wearing off - survey

South Africans are less afraid of the coronavirus and have been engaging in risky behaviour, such as not wearing masks.

On Thursday, the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg (UJ) in partnership with the Development, Capable and Ethical State of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) released the latest summary findings from the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 democracy survey.

These findings illustrated, among other things, that there is a growing pandemic fatigue and greater complacency in compliance with public health measures, increasing the unnecessary risk of exposure to Covid-19 during the lower lockdown levels.

The latest findings come from round 2 of the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 democracy survey, which was conducted between 3 July and 8 September, during which time South Africa's alert levels were gradually relaxed. The data for the second round comprised 7 966 respondents.

Findings have been weighted to match Statistics South Africa data on race, education and age, and can be regarded as broadly representative of the population at large.

The survey was conducted through an online survey using the popular data free Moya Messenger app, which has two million active users. Participants are able to respond to the survey data free on the app as well as through a data free link, which has been enabled by biNu, parent company of Moya.

READ | You can now get a Covid antibody test at Clicks - here's what you need to know

Clicks is offering a cheap Covid-19 antibody test at its clinics nationwide, for just R199 - and the results will be available while you wait.

Unlike many other antibody tests currently on the market, these rapid tests do not require blood to be sent to a laboratory for analysis. Instead, much like an HIV finger-prick test, they can produce a result in 15 minutes, and don’t require a visit to a doctor’s office.

Several companies who have received licences to import and distribute these tests in South Africa are pinning their hopes on consumers being curious about the possibility of having unknowingly contracted the virus - but not so curious that they’re willing to visit a doctor, part with a vial of blood, and wait up to two days for the results.

Unlike the widely-used reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, however, these rapid antibody tests won’t tell you if you have an active case of coronavirus.

“This is not a Covid-19 test. The test is aimed at anyone who suspects they may have contracted the virus, even though they did not show symptoms,” Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks chief commercial officer, told Business Insider South Africa.

Instead, Wrigglesworth says the test is aimed at “consumers [who] are wanting to determine whether they have built up any Covid-19 antibodies”.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REST OF THE WORLD

Latest news:

READ | A 28-year-old in Oxford's vaccine trial died from Covid, but a report says he received a placebo

A participant in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial in Brazil has died, marking the world's first death from a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The deceased was a 28-year-old man from Rio de Janeiro who died of complications from COVID-19, Brazil's O Globo newspaper and CNN Brasil reported Wednesday.

Both outlets reported that he had volunteered to take part in AstraZeneca's clinical trials for its vaccine, which is being developed with the Oxford Vaccine Group.

According to O Globo, the man had been in the trial's control group and was given a placebo instead of the trial vaccine. Anvisa, Brazil's health body, said it was told of the death on Monday, CNN Brasil reported. The agency has declined to reveal the participant's identity.

The Oxford Vaccine Group has told Business Insider that the trial will continue.

"Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue," said Joanna Bagniewska, a spokeswoman for the group.

HEALTH TIPS (as recommended by the NICD and WHO)

• Maintain physical distancing – stay at least one metre away from somebody who is coughing or sneezing

• Practise frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, as your hands touch many surfaces and could potentially transfer the virus

• Practise respiratory hygiene – cover your mouth with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Remember to dispose the tissue immediately after use.

Image credit: Getty Images