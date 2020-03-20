Coronavirus in children – Here's what we know While the new coronavirus is known to have a greater effect on the elderly, what do we know about the effect it has on babies and children?

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that children seem to be mildly affected with no fatalities. While the reported cases have been mild, experts warn that children can still contract the virus and shouldn't be underestimated.

We put together everything you need to know about the Covid-19 virus and how it could possibly affect children, what the symptoms are to what the recovery period should be, and how you should be protecting yourself and your family.

1. Why are kids not contracting the coronavirus in a big way?

Experts are baffled but agree that adults may be more susceptible because of their age. As we age, our immune systems deteriorate. And with a weakened immune system comes chronic diseases – higher blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes – making it more difficult to fight off infections.

2. The new coronavirus: Children get mild symptoms, but chance of transmission is high – study

This study, recently published in Nature Medicine, found that even though children typically only exhibit mild symptoms if infected, they can spread the coronavirus long after symptoms disappear.

3. Babies are spared severe symptoms of the new coronavirus

Experts say that infants can become infected with the new coronavirus, but their bouts with the virus appear to be milder than those of older citizens and people with chronic health problems.

4. Yes, kids CAN still get coronavirus, but this is what you should know

We do know that people on the opposite side of the age spectrum fall into the higher risk category. The WHO reports that the fatality rate for those over the age of 80 is an estimated 21.9%. And, in Italy, where the numbers are also high, the fatality rate seems higher for those who are aged between 80 and 90.

Image credit: iStock