Confirmed coronavirus cases: Western Cape

Total cases: (31 - 2 local transmissions)
18 March:
- A 68-year-old male with no international travel history.
- A 2-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand.
- A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt and Dubai.
- A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.
- A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.
- A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK.
- A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
- A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK.
- A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
- A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
17 March:
- A 2-year-old male with no international travel.
- A 3-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
- A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria.
- A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia.
- A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
16 March:
- A 39-year-old male who had travelled to Canada.A 15-year-old male who had travelled to France.
15 March:
- A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria.
- A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK.
- A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.
- A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.
- A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria.
14 March:
- A 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil.
- A 33-year-old female who had travelled to France.
- A 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy.
- A 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai.
- A 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
- A 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
13 March:
- A 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
- A 50-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.
11 March:
- A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.
Image credit: Getty Images