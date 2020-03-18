advertisement

Infectious Diseases

18 March 2020

Confirmed coronavirus cases: Western Cape

Here are the details of the confirmed new coronavirus cases in the Western Cape.

Total cases: (31 - 2 local transmissions)

18 March:

  • A 68-year-old male with no international travel history.
  • A 2-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand.
  • A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt and Dubai.
  • A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.
  • A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.
  • A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK.
  • A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
  • A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK.
  • A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
  • A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

17 March:

  • A 2-year-old male with no international travel.
  • A 3-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
  • A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria.
  • A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia.
  • A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK.

16 March:

  • A 39-year-old male who had travelled to Canada.A 15-year-old male who had travelled to France.

15 March:

  • A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria.
  • A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK.
  • A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.
  • A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.
  • A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria.

14 March:

  • A 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil.
  • A 33-year-old female who had travelled to France.
  • A 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy.
  • A 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai.
  • A 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
  • A 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

13 March:

  • A 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
  • A 50-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.

11 March:

  • A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

