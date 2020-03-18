Confirmed coronavirus cases: Western Cape Here are the details of the confirmed new coronavirus cases in the Western Cape.

Total cases: (31 - 2 local transmissions) 18 March: A 68-year-old male with no international travel history.

A 2-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand.

A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt and Dubai.

A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.

A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai.

A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK.

A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK.

A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK. 17 March: A 2-year-old male with no international travel.

A 3-year-old male who travelled to the UK.

A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria.

A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia.

A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK. 16 March: A 39-year-old male who had travelled to Canada.A 15-year-old male who had travelled to France. 15 March: A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria.

A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.

A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria. 14 March: A 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil.

A 33-year-old female who had travelled to France.

A 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy.

A 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai.

A 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

A 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK. 13 March: A 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

A 50-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Austria. 11 March: A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.