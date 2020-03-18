advertisement

Infectious Diseases

18 March 2020

Confirmed coronavirus cases: Mpumalanga

Here are the details of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Mpumalanga.

Total cases: (4 - 1 local transmission)

18 March:

  • A 56-year-old female with no international travel history.
  • A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

16 March:

  • A 55-year-old-male who had travelled to France.

12 March:

  • A 27-year-old female who had travelled to the United States and returned on 7 March.

