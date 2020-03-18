Confirmed coronavirus cases: Mpumalanga

Total cases: (4 - 1 local transmission)
18 March:
- A 56-year-old female with no international travel history.
- A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
16 March:
- A 55-year-old-male who had travelled to France.
12 March:
- A 27-year-old female who had travelled to the United States and returned on 7 March.
