Confirmed coronavirus cases: KwaZulu-Natal

Total cases: (19 – 3 local transmissions)
18 March:
- A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy
- A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
- A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
17 March:
- A 59-year-old female with no international travel history.
- A 5-year-old male with no international travel history.
- A 3-year-old male with no international travel history.
- A 48-year-old male who travelled to Dubai.
15 March:
- A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
14 March:
- A 47-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.
13 March:
- A 79-year-old male reported having travelled to Greece and Italy.
- A 52-year-old male travelled to Switzerland.
12 March:
- A 38-year-old male from Durban who lives in Turkey, was visiting family in South Africa. He had travelled to the UK and returned to SA on 7 March.
11 March:
- A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March.
9 March:
- A 45-year-old male who had recently travelled to Italy.
- A 38-year old male who also had recently travelled to Italy.
- A couple who had also travelled to Italy.
8 March:
5 March:
- A 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy and returned 1 March. He was the country's first confirmed positive case.
