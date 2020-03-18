advertisement

18 March 2020

Confirmed coronavirus cases: KwaZulu-Natal

Here are the details of the confirmed coronavirus cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

Total cases: (19 – 3 local transmissions)

18 March:

  • A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy
  • A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
  • A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

17 March:

  • A 59-year-old female with no international travel history.
  • A 5-year-old male with no international travel history.
  • A 3-year-old male with no international travel history.
  • A 48-year-old male who travelled to Dubai.

15 March:

  • A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

14 March:

  • A 47-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

13 March:

  • A 79-year-old male reported having travelled to Greece and Italy.
  • A 52-year-old male travelled to Switzerland.

12 March:

  • A 38-year-old male from Durban who lives in Turkey, was visiting family in South Africa. He had travelled to the UK and returned to SA on 7 March.

11 March: 

  • A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March.

9 March: 

  • A 45-year-old male who had recently travelled to Italy.
  • A 38-year old male who also had recently travelled to Italy.
  • A couple who had also travelled to Italy.

8 March:

5 March:

  • A 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy and returned 1 March. He was the country's first confirmed positive case.

