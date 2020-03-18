advertisement

Infectious Diseases

18 March 2020

Confirmed coronavirus cases: Gauteng

Here are the details of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Gauteng.

Total cases: (61 - 8 local transmissions)

18 March: 

  • A 20-year-old male with no international travel history.
  • A 3-year-old male with no international travel history.
  • A 21-year-old female with no international travel history.
  • A 71-year-old female with no international travel history.
  • A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
  • A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria.
  • A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy.
  • A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy.
  • A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands.
  • A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
  • A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.
  • A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.
  • A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy.
  • A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
  • A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
  • A 37-year-old male who travelled to Finland and France.

17 March:

  • A 21-year-old female with no travel history.
  • A 34-year-old male with no international travel history.
  • A 26-year-old female with no international travel history.
  • A 32-year-old female with no international travel history.
  • A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US.
  • A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
  • A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the US
  • A 52-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
  • A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
  • A 52-year-old female who had travelled to Italy.
  • A 59-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai.
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to the US.
  • A 60-year-old male who travelled to the US.
  • A 37-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai.

16 March:

  • A 33-year-old who had travelled to Spain.
  • A 60-year-old female who had travelled to Austria.
  • A 30-year-old male who had travelled to India.
  • A 39-year-old who had travelled to the United States.
  • A 43-year-old female who had travelled the United States.
  • A 50-year-old male who had travelled to France and the UK.
  • A 37-year-old male who had travelled to United States, Dubai and Mexico.

15 March:

  • A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran.
  • A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
  • A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.
  • A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
  • A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.
  • A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.
  • A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.

14 March:

  • A 76-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.
  • A 72-year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US.
  • A 47-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.
  • A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Germany.
  • A 38-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany.
  • A 62-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.
  • A 19-year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy.

13 March:

  • A 39-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.
  • A 50-year-old male who travelled to Austria.
  • A 21-year-old female who travelled to Italy.
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

12 March:

  • A 43-year-old male who had travelled to New York via Dubai and returned to SA on 8 March.

11 March:

  • A 33-year-old female who travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.
  • A 34-year-old male who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
  • A 33-year-old female who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

7 March:

  • A 39-year-old woman who travelled to Italy – she was part of the same travel group as the first diagnosed patient.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in SA: All the confirmed cases

READ MORE | Coronavirus: What are the criteria for a suspected case?

READ MORE | Coronavirus: Basic protective measures

Image credit: Getty Images

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 