Confirmed coronavirus cases: Gauteng

Total cases: (61 - 8 local transmissions)
18 March:
- A 20-year-old male with no international travel history.
- A 3-year-old male with no international travel history.
- A 21-year-old female with no international travel history.
- A 71-year-old female with no international travel history.
- A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
- A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria.
- A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy.
- A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy.
- A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands.
- A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK.
- A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.
- A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.
- A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy.
- A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
- A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy.
- A 37-year-old male who travelled to Finland and France.
17 March:
- A 21-year-old female with no travel history.
- A 34-year-old male with no international travel history.
- A 26-year-old female with no international travel history.
- A 32-year-old female with no international travel history.
- A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US.
- A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
- A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the US
- A 52-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
- A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK.
- A 52-year-old female who had travelled to Italy.
- A 59-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai.
- A 57-year-old male who travelled to the US.
- A 60-year-old male who travelled to the US.
- A 37-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai.
16 March:
- A 33-year-old who had travelled to Spain.
- A 60-year-old female who had travelled to Austria.
- A 30-year-old male who had travelled to India.
- A 39-year-old who had travelled to the United States.
- A 43-year-old female who had travelled the United States.
- A 50-year-old male who had travelled to France and the UK.
- A 37-year-old male who had travelled to United States, Dubai and Mexico.
15 March:
- A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran.
- A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
- A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.
- A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.
- A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.
- A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany.
- A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland.
14 March:
- A 76-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.
- A 72-year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US.
- A 47-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.
- A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Germany.
- A 38-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany.
- A 62-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.
- A 19-year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy.
13 March:
- A 39-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria.
- A 50-year-old male who travelled to Austria.
- A 21-year-old female who travelled to Italy.
- A 57-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.
12 March:
- A 43-year-old male who had travelled to New York via Dubai and returned to SA on 8 March.
11 March:
- A 33-year-old female who travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.
- A 34-year-old male who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
- A 33-year-old female who travelled to Germany and returned on 9 March.
- A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.
7 March:
- A 39-year-old woman who travelled to Italy – she was part of the same travel group as the first diagnosed patient.
