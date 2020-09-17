Antibody responses in Covid-19 patients: What latest study reveals A recent analysis of antibody responses in Covid-19 patients may help to inform decisions into antibody-based intervention and vaccine design.

A team of Chinese researchers studied the antibody responses of Covid-19 patients.

Patients included in their research had both mild and severe Covid-19 disease.

Their findings will help provide a better understanding of antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2.

A new comprehensive analysis of antibody responses in Covid-19 patients showed that the neutralising activity of antibodies from the recovered patients was typically not strong, and declined sharply within one month of hospital discharge.



Researchers Chao Wu and Rui Huang, of Nanjing University Medical School in China, monitored the SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses in 19 non-severe and seven severe Covid-19 patients for seven weeks from disease onset.

They wrote that the results of their study, published in PLOS Pathogens this month, may serve as fundamental information for developing a Covid-19 vaccine, as well as effective treatments for the disease.

Neutralising antibodies

Neutralising antibodies, as explained in a previous Health24 article, is an important line of defence in the fight against Covid-19. They do their job by binding to specific parts of the virus, and neutralise the virus’s damaging effects.

If antibodies are found to be present, they indicate that the person has previously had a SARS-CoV-2 infection (as the antibodies are only produced by infection), and that if that same person encountered the virus again, the presence of antibodies would likely result in a level of protection.