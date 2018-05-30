Incontinence

Featured sponsor
30 May 2018

Symptoms of incontinence

The many signs of urinary incontinence (UI) depends on the type of incontinence you have.

0

The symptoms or signs of urinary incontinence (UI) depends on the type of incontinence you have (e.g. stress, urge, overflow, mixed or total incontinence). 

The following signs warrant a visit to the doctor:

  • Occasionally or regularly leaking urine when you sneeze, cough, laugh, lift a heavy object or exercise.
  • Regularly experiencing a strong, sudden need to urinate, and then not making it to the toilet in time.
  • Urinating more often than usual (also during the night).
  • Finding that urine drips into your underwear throughout the day.
  • A feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder after urination.
  • A burning sensation when urinating (this is usually an indication of infection). 
  • Leaking of urine associated with a vaginal bulge or a feeling of heaviness in the vagina (prolapse).

Faecal incontinence (FI), on the other hand, is characterised by the involuntary leakage of liquid or solid stool. You might notice that your underwear is soiled or that it becomes increasingly difficult to make it to the toilet in time. Some people are aware of the fact that they’re leaking stool; others aren’t. 

You may also involuntarily expel gas. If you expel both stool and gas when you’re not planning to, you’re said to have anal incontinence. 

If you experience any of the above symptoms of FI, it’s worth paying a visit to your doctor.

Reviewed by Dr Dakalo Muavha, Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MBChB DipObs FCOG Mmed, University of Cape Town and Groote Schuur Hospital. May 2018.

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Incontinence Expert

Prenevin Govender completed his MBChB at the University of Cape Town in 2001. He obtained his Fellowship of the College of Urologists in 2009 and graduated with distinction for a Masters in Medicine from the University of Cape Town in 2010. His special interests include laparoscopic, pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence surgery. He consults full-time at Life Kingsbury Hospital in Claremont.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Incontinence Expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 