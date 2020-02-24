What your urine colour may mean

Most of the time, your urine should be a pale yellow colour, says Harvard Medical School.
Though food or medication can change urine's colour, if your urine truly looks abnormal, you should always consult a doctor without delay.
Harvard Medical School mentions these typical causes of a change in urine colour:
- Dark yellow typically indicates dehydration from lack of fluids.
- Red may indicate a problem with the urinary system.
- Brown or black urine may indicate a liver condition.
- Orange is often the result of taking certain medications.
- Milky-white urine colour may indicate a urinary tract infection.
- Blue and green colours typically result from diagnostic test dyes.
- Purple urine may occur when someone has a urinary catheter.
