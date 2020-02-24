What your urine colour may mean Did you know the colour of your urine can give you clues about your health?

Your urine needs to be the right colour. ~

Most of the time, your urine should be a pale yellow colour, says Harvard Medical School.

Though food or medication can change urine's colour, if your urine truly looks abnormal, you should always consult a doctor without delay.

Harvard Medical School mentions these typical causes of a change in urine colour:

Dark yellow typically indicates dehydration from lack of fluids.

Red may indicate a problem with the urinary system.

Brown or black urine may indicate a liver condition.

Orange is often the result of taking certain medications.

Milky-white urine colour may indicate a urinary tract infection.

Blue and green colours typically result from diagnostic test dyes.

Purple urine may occur when someone has a urinary catheter.

Image credit: iStock