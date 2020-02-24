advertisement

Incontinence

Featured sponsor
24 February 2020

What your urine colour may mean

Did you know the colour of your urine can give you clues about your health?

Most of the time, your urine should be a pale yellow colour, says Harvard Medical School.

Though food or medication can change urine's colour, if your urine truly looks abnormal, you should always consult a doctor without delay.

Harvard Medical School mentions these typical causes of a change in urine colour:

  • Dark yellow typically indicates dehydration from lack of fluids.
  • Red may indicate a problem with the urinary system.
  • Brown or black urine may indicate a liver condition.
  • Orange is often the result of taking certain medications.
  • Milky-white urine colour may indicate a urinary tract infection.
  • Blue and green colours typically result from diagnostic test dyes.
  • Purple urine may occur when someone has a urinary catheter.

Image credit: iStock

 

Ask the Expert

Incontinence Expert

Dr Prenevin Govender completed his MBChB at the University of Cape Town in 2001. He obtained his Fellowship of the College of Urologists in 2009 and graduated with distinction for a Masters in Medicine from the University of Cape Town in 2010. His special interests include laparoscopic, pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence surgery. He consults full-time at Life Kingsbury Hospital in Claremont.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Incontinence Expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 