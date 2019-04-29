Home > Medical > Incontinence > News Updated 29 April 2019 WATCH: What are the treatment options for incontinence? An expert explains An expert talks about the best treatment options for incontinence, which can often be debilitating, and embarrassing to those who suffer from it. 0 Dr Tobias Pottek talks about the therapeutic options for bladder control disorders. He's a urologist at the Vivantes Clinic in Berlin.ALSO WATCH: Woman tells of her ordeal after mesh surgery – went from being fit young mum to suicidalImage credit: Deutsche Welle Ask the Expert Incontinence Expert Dr Prenevin Govender completed his MBChB at the University of Cape Town in 2001. He obtained his Fellowship of the College of Urologists in 2009 and graduated with distinction for a Masters in Medicine from the University of Cape Town in 2010. His special interests include laparoscopic, pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence surgery. He consults full-time at Life Kingsbury Hospital in Claremont. Ask a question Questions posted to Incontinence Expert questions answered by the expert Q: Tvt sling removal posted on 21/04/2019 Q: Totally impotent after TURP operation posted on 15/04/2019 Q: Is a urinary catheter an option for my 92 year old mother with severe incontinence? posted on 11/04/2019 Q: Unable to urinate when needed - normally posted on 07/04/2019 Q: Can pelvic floor exercises help a male who has a catheter? posted on 25/03/2019 Q: Incontinence due to nerve damage posted on 21/03/2019 Q: Circumcision problem posted on 15/03/2019 Q: Elevated psa levels posted on 05/03/2019 Q: Mesh surgery posted on 24/02/2019 Q: Urinary incontinence during sex vs squirting posted on 22/02/2019 Q: Bedwetting posted on 19/02/2019 Q: Adult diapers posted on 16/02/2019 Q: Increase in urine dribble.. posted on 12/02/2019 Q: Looking at new incontinence products posted on 12/02/2019 Q: What is a prolapsed bladder posted on 10/02/2019 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules