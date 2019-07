'I didn't feel like a woman anymore', fistula survivor tells of agony of living with the condition Welcoming a new baby into the world can bring a lot of joy for mothers – but what if the birth process brings pain, and shame, instead?

Audrey has been living with this condition for 4 years. She is a fistula survivor – a fistula is a serious injury caused by prolonged childbirth. It leaves a hole between the woman’s vagina and rectum or bladder, causing incontinence. Two million women across the world live with fistula.

As a result of the condition, Audrey says she didn’t feel like a woman anymore.

Image credit: BBC News