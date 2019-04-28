How to live a fun, active life with urinary incontinence Urinary incontinence can be debilitating, but there are measures you can take to ensure a healthy, normal life.

Urinary incontinence is a condition that can severely affect many aspects of your life if left untreated.

Fortunately, this doesn’t have to be the case if the cause of your urinary incontinence is identified and effectively managed.

You don’t have to stop attending social events or playing your favourite sports because of urinary incontinence.

Here are some of our best articles on the topic:

1. How to handle incontinence at the gym

Incontinence doesn’t mean you need to stop exercising or avoid the gym. In fact, exercise can be very helpful, as carrying extra weight can weaken your pelvic floor muscles, leading to incontinence. This article contains tips on how to manage urinary incontinence at the gym.

2. 10 tips to manage incontinence at work.

Whether you have a job where you spend the entire day standing, or if you are in an out of meetings, incontinence can affect your work life and your overall performance. This guide can help you cope with the situation.

3. 8 tips on running with urinary incontinence

Urinary incontinence often affects female athletes. A previous Health24 article reported that women who participate in high-impact sports are more prone to developing urinary incontinence than those who don’t. If you are a keen runner, there is no need to hang up your trainers if you experience urinary incontinence. These tips can help you.

4. 5 avoidable triggers that can make urinary incontinence worse

Urinary incontinence can be aggravated by a number of factors. Here are the most common triggers that you should avoid if you want to manage urinary incontinence.

5. Yoga may be the right move against urinary incontinence

Previous research featured on Health24 shows that yoga can help older women fight frequent bouts of urinary incontinence. Yoga will not only help you strengthen your pelvic area, which can improve urinary incontinence, but has many other health benefits.

6. How to choose the best 'discreet' pad for your lifestyle

Urinary incontinence doesn't necessarily mean that you have to wear an adult diaper. “Incontinence products” immediately makes you think of bulky adult diapers, stashed in the back aisles of your pharmacy. This is, however, not your only option, as there are many discreet options available to help you manage urinary incontinence while you go about your daily activities. Read more here.

7. 5 tips on managing urinary incontinence during sex

Urinary incontinence can unfortunately have far-reaching consequences on your self-esteem and intimacy. According to a study published in 2018 in BJU International, urinary incontinence is one of the main causes of a decline in sexual activity in older people. This doesn't have to be the case, however. This article provides some tips.

