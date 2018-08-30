6 top tips to maintain great kidney health and help curb incontinence Your kidneys have a direct impact on the health of your bladder, so it is vital to look after them to prevent conditions such as incontinence later in life.

Kidneys linked to bladder ~

It is not common knowledge that the kidneys have a large effect on the function of the bladder, but they do. Kidneys are the beginning of the urinary tract system and act as the regulator for water, toxins, and minerals in our bodies.

If these functions are hindered, then the body cannot maintain the balance necessary for a healthy person. As kidney function decreases, the levels of urea and creatinine in the blood increase.

These are six ways you can improve Kidney Health:

Monitor your blood pressure

High blood pressure is the most common cause of kidney disease. Normal high blood pressure is 120/80, anything over 140/90 is concerning and you should speak to your doctor about ways to lower your blood pressure. Continue to monitor your blood pressure, especially if it is a common disease in your family.



Stop smoking

There are no health benefits to smoking, in fact it increases the risk of kidney cancer by fifty percent. Smoking slows down the blood flow to the kidneys and if there is not sufficient blood flow, the function of the kidneys is impaired.



Medications

If you suffer from chronic pain, you most likely are using medications to manage that pain on a regular basis. Certain medications for pain such as ibuprofen used over extended periods of time can be damaging to the kidneys. Consult your physician about ways you can manage your pain without putting your kidneys at risk.



Reduce sugar and salt intake

If you have diabetes you know that you need to monitor your blood sugar levels. But did you know that nearly half of the people who have diabetes suffer from kidney damage later. Alongside getting your blood sugar level tested regularly, you also need to have your kidney function tested.



For those who are not diabetic you need to focus on having a balanced diet and need to get your blood sugar levels tested regularly so you can manage your sugar intake better.

Be aware of your salt intake as well. The recommended daily allowance is below 5grams per day. It is easier to monitor how much salt you are taking in by making your own food. Try to eat less ready-made meals and rather cook your meals to ensure you are not eating too much salt.

Water

Consuming the recommended daily allowance of 2 litres of water, assists the body in flushing out sodium, urea and toxins from the body. This prevents the risk of chronic kidney disease.



Get Active

Making time to exercise has a multitude of benefits, one of them being that it can lower your blood pressure. Maintaining a normal blood pressure reading can prevent chronic kidney disease. Taking a brisk walk or a jog a few times a week is a great way to start being active if you haven’t really been active for a long time.





Images sourced: iStock

