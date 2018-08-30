6 top tips to maintain great kidney health and help curb incontinence

It is not common knowledge that the kidneys have a large
effect on the function of the bladder, but they do. Kidneys are the beginning of the urinary tract
system and act as the regulator for water, toxins, and minerals in our bodies.
If these functions are hindered, then the body cannot
maintain the balance necessary for a healthy person. As kidney function decreases, the levels of
urea and creatinine in the blood increase.
These are six ways you can improve Kidney Health:
Monitor your blood
pressure
High blood pressure is the most common cause of kidney
disease. Normal high blood pressure is 120/80, anything over 140/90 is
concerning and you should speak to your doctor about ways to lower your blood
pressure. Continue to monitor your blood pressure, especially if it is a common
disease in your family.
Stop smoking
There are no health benefits to smoking, in fact it
increases the risk of kidney cancer by fifty percent. Smoking slows down the
blood flow to the kidneys and if there is not sufficient blood flow, the
function of the kidneys is impaired.
Medications
If you suffer from chronic pain, you most likely are using
medications to manage that pain on a regular basis. Certain medications for
pain such as ibuprofen used over extended periods of time can be damaging to
the kidneys. Consult your physician about ways you can manage your pain without
putting your kidneys at risk.
Reduce sugar and salt
intake
If you have diabetes you know that you need to monitor your
blood sugar levels. But did you know that nearly half of the people who have
diabetes suffer from kidney damage later. Alongside getting your blood sugar
level tested regularly, you also need to have your kidney function tested.
For those who are not diabetic you need to focus on having a
balanced diet and need to get your
blood sugar levels tested regularly so you can manage your sugar intake better.
Be aware of your salt intake as well. The recommended daily
allowance is below 5grams per day. It is easier to monitor
how much salt you are taking in by making your own food. Try to eat less
ready-made meals and rather cook your meals to ensure you are not eating too
much salt.
Water
Consuming the recommended daily allowance of 2 litres of
water, assists the body in flushing out sodium, urea and toxins from the body.
This prevents the risk of chronic kidney disease.
Get Active
Making
time to exercise has a multitude of benefits, one of them being that it can
lower your blood pressure. Maintaining a normal blood pressure reading can
prevent chronic kidney disease. Taking a brisk walk or a jog a few times a week
is a great way to start being active if you haven’t really been active for a
long time.
Images sourced: iStock
Health24