Home > Medical > IBS > IBS and Diet 08 November 2018 SEE: Understanding IBS and FODMAPs Understanding FODMAPs could help with IBS symptoms. This infographic shows what FODMAPs are and how they can affect you if you suffer from IBS. 0 Compiled by Mandy Freeman Related articles Dairy allergy or lactose intolerance? Here's the difference The two conditions may sound the same, but there is a significant difference between both their symptoms and causes. Understanding lactose-tolerance testing A lactose tolerance test is a test that measures how well your body can process lactose, a type of sugar found in dairy products. Why you should eat yoghurt even when lactose intolerant Experts say that there are ways even for people who are lactose intolerant to include this super snack in their diets. What to Read Next {{item.title}} From our sponsor SPONSORED: Good health begins in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract SPONSORED: Nearly everyone experiences some sort of gastrointestinal discomfort at some point