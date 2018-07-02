advertorial

Nearly everyone experiences some sort of gastrointestinal (GI) discomfort at some point Sponsored: Progast Gastrointestinal Support – representing a new milestone in intestinal support and comfort.

GI can manifest as abdominal pain and cramps; bloated belly and flatulence; chronic constipation; irritable bowel syndrome (IBS); heartburn; acid reflux; and nausea.

GI discomfort and digestive issues can seriously compromise your quality of life – and a third of sufferers struggle to find the right medicine for their symptoms.



Progast Gastrointestinal Support Drops contains 10 botanical extracts, and has been proven in clinical trials to help with GI distress.

If you are one of the 33% who haven’t yet found a product that works for you, Progast may be the solution.

Women are two to six times more likely to experience GI issues than men. Unresolved tension caused by to a stressful lifestyle may be one reason.

There are also a number of physical reasons why women are more prone to stomach troubles than men:

Women secrete less stomach acid and experience slower gastric emptying, resulting in bloating.

bloating.

Women tend to use more NSAIDs throughout their lifetime, which can irritate the stomach lining.

lining.

Women have slower emptying from the large intestine; this can cause occasional issues with regularity, and it tends to worsen with age.

regularity, and it tends to worsen with age.

regularity, and it tends to worsen with age. Women have slower gallbladder emptying, leading to occasional discomfort.

Women’s enzyme systems in their livers and small intestines differ from men’s and can affect

how their bodies break down medication.

Even though you’re taking probiotics and eating healthily, you might still experience belly bloat and discomfort, gas, and the occasional constipation or loose stools.

It may surprise you to learn that even those with a healthy gut microbiome can from time to time suffer from digestive discomfort!

This may be caused by:

A stressful or demanding lifestyle

A genetic predisposition making you susceptible to gut issues

Undiagnosed food sensitivities, intolerances or allergies

A diet excessive in fructose and other sugars – linked to loose stools, flatulence and tummy noise

tummy noise

Inflammation in your stomach from taking over-the-counter or prescription non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) An issue with your gut-brain cross talk

GI issues affect both men and women, but as mentioned above, women tend to suffer more than men.

It is important to know that your gut and brain communicate with each other, especially for those seeking an effective pharmaceutical, drug-free solution for their gut issues.

The actives used in Progast interact with your neurological system and counteract the effects of stress and other psychosocial factors via your gut-brain axis.

How Progast can potentially affect the physical structure of your gut

Your intestines are lined with countless villi – the little “fingers” lining your intestines – that absorb nutrients.

Studies have shown how the botanical extracts used in Progast can actually change the structure of your GI tract and improve the absorption of nutrients.

Why does this matter? The villi in the small intestines play an important role in the absorption of nutrients and a larger surface area allows for more efficient absorption. As a result of digestive issues, your villi can become damaged or shortened, making it difficult for your body to take advantage of the nutrients in the food you eat.

You may be surprised to learn that you have two brains – one in your head and another in your gut. The vagus nerve allows the gut and the brain to communicate. During foetal development, one part of this brain system becomes your central nervous system, while the other develops into your enteric nervous system.

'Gut-brain axis'

Both “brains” are connected to each other through your vagus nerve. This connection is what is known as the “gut-brain axis”. When you feel stressed, this can impact the messages travelling along its axis.

In response, stress signals unleash a firestorm of neurotransmitters and cytokines (molecules that can promote distress in your GI tract).

Regardless of gender, stress can affect your gut in numerous ways. Stress can:

Alter GI motility and secretion

Decrease oxygenation to your gut

Negatively impact your intestinal microflora

Heighten sensations from the gut

Slow blood flow to your digestive system – up to four times

Adversely affect your GI mucosa’s ability to regenerate itself

Decrease enzyme output as much as 20 000 times



Why women are up to six times more likely to experience occasional gut distress

Women’s bodies also tend to be more sensitive to irritants, such as gas in their GI tracts, triggering messages to the brain, which may return a stressful response back to the gut, further impacting bowel function.

As we have already seen, what happens in your brain affects your gut, and vice versa. They are all one and the same. The gut-brain axis is one of the most important and ignored aspects of your health. When psychosocial factors such as stress affect your brain and central nervous system, both your vagus nerve and your gut function can be negatively impacted.



The good news is that you don’t need to put up with all the annoying – and uncomfortable – signs of a gut that’s not functioning optimally, no matter the reason.



Progast Gastrointestinal Support represents a new milestone in providing intestinal support and comfort.

Progast may help improve GI Comfort and Support Healthy Digestion!



Take action today and turn gastrointestinal discomfort into a distant memory

Progast offers the following benefits:



Protects gastric mucosa

Stimulates the emptying of your stomach

Supports a normal inflammatory response

Prevents flatulence

Prevents spasms by soothing your intestinal tract

Supports normal fat digestion and absorption

Supports normal healthy carbohydrate and lipid metabolism

Reduces nausea, vomiting and helps with symptoms of motion sickness



The 10 natural botanical extracts used in Progast have shown in clinical studies to help with the relief and discomfort of medically diagnosed IBS and functional indigestion:



1. Ulmus rubra (slippery elm) causes reflex stimulation of nerve endings in the GI tract, leading to mucus secretion and protection against stomach ulcers, colitis, diverticulitis, gut inflammation, acidity, diarrhoea, constipation, haemorrhoids and irritable bowel syndrome.



2. Angelica archangelica (wild celery) promotes digestion and relieves abdominal cramps/spasms.



3. Matricaria recutita (chamomile) helps relieve abdominal cramps/spasms.



4. Carum carvi (caraway) reduces gas and helps relieve abdominal cramps.



5. Silybum marianum (milk thistle) reduces gas and relieves heartburn.



6. Melissa officinalis (lemon balm) relieves abdominal cramps/spasms and gas.



7. Mentha x piperita (peppermint) relieves abdominal cramps/spasms, stomach pain and gas.



8. Chelidonium majus (greater celandine) promotes digestion, relieves abdominal cramps/spasms and stomach pain.



9. Glycyrrhiza glabra (licorice) relieves abdominal cramps/spasms and stomach pain.



10. Zingiber officinale (ginger) is a highly potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent that helps to relax the smooth muscles in your gut lining and assists with digestion, promoting a healthy gut, relieving gastrointestinal pain, nausea and facilitating the healing of ulcers.

