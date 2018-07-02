advertorial

Good health begins in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract Sponsored: Progast Gastrointestinal Support represents a new milestone in providing intestinal support and comfort.

Progast contains: probiotics; ginger root extract; Perilla leaf extract; folate; vitamin D3; vitamin B1; manganese; selenium; zinc; Beta 1,3D Glucan

Did you know that your digestive tract is around 9m long and contains 4kg of bacteria?

Good health begins in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract, where 400–500 species of friendly bacteria live to help build and protect your health.

These tiny organisms are called ’probiotics’ – 'pro' meaning 'for’ and 'biotic' meaning ’life’.

But virtually everyone, due to contemporary lifestyles and poor diet, antibiotics and other drugs, lacks many of these good bacteria, ending up with dangerously depleted defences against disease. Instead of having an entire army in our digestive tracts, defending us against bad bacteria, viruses, and other invaders, we are left with only a few good bacteria to do the work.

Your GI tract ideally contains 85% good bacteria and just 15% bad bacteria. Unfortunately, most of us eat foods and take supplements and drugs that cause this ratio to reverse. When you make poor food choices, including sugars and processed grains, you feed the "bad” bacteria, which tend to cause disease, rather than promoting the "good” bacteria that help protect you from disease.

Nowadays, in both adults and children, digestive problems tend to be the rule rather than the exception.



Symptoms that can result from an imbalance of bacteria in the intestinal tract:

Gas, bloating and indigestion

IBS (irritable bowel syndrome)

Diarrhoea and/or constipation

Skin problems such as acne, eczema and psoriasis

Bad breath and body odour

Delayed development in children

Candida yeast infections

High cholesterol Levels

Chronic Fatigue and fibromyalgia

Frequent colds and flu

Coeliac symptoms (from gluten intolerance/sensitivity)

You need to replenish the good bacteria in your gut, and keep them there by regularly taking Progast FloraCare Forte capsules.

Apart from helping your body to digest and absorb food, Progast will:

Keep your colon and digestive tract healthy

Keep Candida albicans (yeast) infections in check

Help normalize cholesterol



Prevent food and skin allergies in children

Destroy fungal growth

Help make vitamins A, B and K

Prevent infections

Prevent chronic diarrhoea

Boost the immune system

Help with the absorption of vitamin B12

Travelling

Probiotics are a must when traveling.

Take probiotics regularly as a preventative measure. If it’s too late, using Progast FloraCare Forte every 30–60 minutes will typically resolve most cases of acute infections, indigestion, constipation and diarrhoea quickly. So be sure to take Progast FloraCare Forte along on all your travels.

It is risky taking antibiotics without Progast FloraCare Forte capsules. Unfortunately antibiotics tend to act as immunosuppressants that further weaken your immune system by destroying the friendly bacteria guarding your intestines.

Every time you swallow antibiotics, you kill large numbers of beneficial bacteria, upsetting the delicate balance in your intestinal tract. These friendly bacteria are quickly replaced by hostile bacteria, including Candida yeast.

As your "good" intestinal bacteria die, yeasts may thrive and literally poke holes through the lining of your intestinal wall, resulting in a syndrome called "leaky gut". Scientists recently presented findings linking antibiotics with allergies and asthma. So, it’s important to remember that while your antibiotic may solve one problem, it can cause a host of other problems.

There is a common misconception that you should wait until you've finished your course of antibiotics before taking probiotics. However, when the antibiotic is killing your good bacteria is the time when you most need probiotics – but don't take the PROAGST FloraCare FORTE capsules at the same time as the antibiotic; allow a four hour interval.

You should also be aware that even if you avoid antibiotic prescriptions, you still might be ingesting antibiotics with every bite of commercial meat you eat. That’s because more antibiotics per kilogram are used on livestock than in human medicine – even more reason to regularly supplement with probiotics to strengthen your immune system.

Quality and targeted delivery counts

In order to be effective, the number of micro-organisms in your probiotic supplement must be high and of good quality.

Unfortunately, choosing an effective probiotic formula is not as simple as making a trip to your local health shop. Not every product that claims to be a "probiotic” actually contains the right amounts or type of bacteria. Progast FloraCare Forte capsules use a patented acid resistant capsule to ensure that the active ingredients get delivered where they matter.

Progast FloraCare Forte – safe effective long term gastrointestinal support!



