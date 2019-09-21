Home > Medical > Hypertension > News 21 September 2019 WATCH: Blood pressure in our 30s has lasting impacts Urgent attention should be given to efforts to control blood pressure through clinical services and public health interventions, the study's researchers suggest. Stringr 0 The National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains that a good flow of blood to the brain can reduce harm to the organ, which in turn means healthy tissue which keeps it in top shape.Image: iStock Stringr Related articles Diabetes and obesity on the rise in young adults, with no improvement in heart disease diagnoses Researchers have seen a reversal in heart disease in young adults, especially women, but obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure are on the rise. How tight blood pressure control could help save ageing brains A recent study found that people who got 'intensive' control of their high blood pressure showed a slowing of accumulation of certain lesions in the brain's white matter. Checking your blood pressure could someday be as easy as taking a video selfie If a new app proves itself, checking your blood pressure could take just 30 seconds - it could be as easy as taking a video selfie. Ask the Expert Hypertension expert Dr Jacomien de Villiers qualified as a specialist physician at the University of Pretoria in 1995. She worked at various clinics at the Department of Internal Medicine, Steve Biko Hospital, these include General Internal Medicine, Hypertension, Diabetes and Cardiology. She has run a private practice since 2001, as well as a consultant post at the Endocrine Clinic of Steve Biko Hospital. Ask a question Questions posted to Hypertension expert questions answered by the expert Q: high blood pressure medication posted on 16/09/2019 Q: blood pressure posted on 09/09/2019 Q: ISH BLOOD PRESSURE and Titration of new meds. posted on 09/09/2019 Q: Cholesterol levels posted on 08/09/2019 Q: I have been hypertensive for 30 years and had 2 toxemic pregnancies. posted on 06/09/2019 Q: hypertension posted on 04/09/2019 Q: Pharmapress 10mg morning and night with Ridaq12.5mg.. posted on 29/08/2019 Q: How to drop high blood posted on 22/08/2019 Q: High blood pressure of 190/70 posted on 08/08/2019 Q: Controlled hypertension without medication posted on 07/08/2019 Q: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy posted on 07/08/2019 Q: Blood pressure posted on 07/08/2019 Q: caffeine intake posted on 09/07/2019 Q: high blood pressure posted on 04/07/2019 Q: i have problems with high blood pressure posted on 04/07/2019 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules