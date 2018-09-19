advertisement

Hypertension

19 September 2018

SEE: How a simple weed can help lower your high blood pressure

The common blackjack weed has anti-hypertensive properties and is recommended by Dr Tracy Nelwamondo to help reduce your hypertension.

0

In South Africa, 45% of adults suffer from hypertension. 

Tasty tea

Dr Tracy Nelwamondo, a medical practitioner, grew tired of endlessly treating her patients for lifestyle diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol levels and obesity.

Her new motto is "plates over pills", guiding her patients to be aware of what they are putting into their bodies before pills are the only option they have left.

One of her secret ingredients is a weed that is often overlooked for being an annoying and prickly pest, or pulled from gardens when it is seen as an eyesore: Blackjacks.

This plant, when boiled, makes a delicious and nutritious tea that is antihypertensive. This means that boiling up some blackjack with hot water will reduce your hypertension levels. Dr Nelwamondo also uses blackjack in her pesto, cakes and biscuits.

Watch this video to learn more:

 

Ask the Expert

Hypertension expert

Dr Jacomien de Villiers qualified as a specialist physician at the University of Pretoria in 1995. She worked at various clinics at the Department of Internal Medicine, Steve Biko Hospital, these include General Internal Medicine, Hypertension, Diabetes and Cardiology. She has run a private practice since 2001, as well as a consultant post at the Endocrine Clinic of Steve Biko Hospital.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Hypertension expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 