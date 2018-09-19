SEE: How a simple weed can help lower your high blood pressure The common blackjack weed has anti-hypertensive properties and is recommended by Dr Tracy Nelwamondo to help reduce your hypertension.

High blood pressure? This weed may help bring it down. ~

In South Africa, 45% of adults suffer from hypertension.

Tasty tea

Dr Tracy Nelwamondo, a medical practitioner, grew tired of endlessly treating her patients for lifestyle diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol levels and obesity.

Her new motto is "plates over pills", guiding her patients to be aware of what they are putting into their bodies before pills are the only option they have left.

One of her secret ingredients is a weed that is often overlooked for being an annoying and prickly pest, or pulled from gardens when it is seen as an eyesore: Blackjacks.

This plant, when boiled, makes a delicious and nutritious tea that is antihypertensive. This means that boiling up some blackjack with hot water will reduce your hypertension levels. Dr Nelwamondo also uses blackjack in her pesto, cakes and biscuits.

Watch this video to learn more: