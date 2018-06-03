Hypertension

03 June 2018

7 ways to manage hypertension during Ramadan

Hypertension patients that have been declared fit by their physicians may use the following tips to help them participate in the fast.

0

Hypertension (high blood pressure), also known as the "silent killer",  often has no warning signs with many sufferers unaware that they may have developed it over a period of time.

If you have high blood pressure and wish to fast, you can do so with the approval of your physician. 

During your fasting day, be aware of how your body reacts, look out for symptoms like dizziness and headaches. If any of these symptoms arise, be sure to consult your physician as soon as possible.  

Hypertension patients are advised to exercise during Ramadan by performing the Taraweeh prayer (prayer after breaking one's fast). However, patients who suffer from additional medical conditions should consult their doctor before increasing their physical activities during Ramadan. 

Here are seven ways to manage your hypertension during Ramadan:

Image credit: iStock

Complied by Tauhira Dean

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Hypertension expert

Dr Jacomien de Villiers qualified as a specialist physician at the University of Pretoria in 1995. She worked at various clinics at the Department of Internal Medicine, Steve Biko Hospital, these include General Internal Medicine, Hypertension, Diabetes and Cardiology. She has run a private practice since 2001, as well as a consultant post at the Endocrine Clinic of Steve Biko Hospital.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Hypertension expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: 

    posted on 11/05/2018

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 