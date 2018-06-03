7 ways to manage hypertension during Ramadan Hypertension patients that have been declared fit by their physicians may use the following tips to help them participate in the fast.

Hypertension (high blood pressure), also known as the "silent killer", often has no warning signs with many sufferers unaware that they may have developed it over a period of time.

If you have high blood pressure and wish to fast, you can do so with the approval of your physician.

During your fasting day, be aware of how your body reacts, look out for symptoms like dizziness and headaches. If any of these symptoms arise, be sure to consult your physician as soon as possible.

Hypertension patients are advised to exercise during Ramadan by performing the Taraweeh prayer (prayer after breaking one's fast). However, patients who suffer from additional medical conditions should consult their doctor before increasing their physical activities during Ramadan.

Here are seven ways to manage your hypertension during Ramadan:

Image credit: iStock