WATCH: Cheerleading with a hole in her heart

From a hole in her heart to the New York stage While 8 in 1 000 babies have a heart defect at birth, some heal on their own or aren't problematic, Tabitha was among the unfortunate. A hole between her two main heart chambers never closed, causing a myriad of health problems - and logistics issues

She wrote goodbye letters to her kids – a transplant kept them from being read The outlook for Cherron Gilmore was so bleak, after again being rejected for a heart transplant, that she wrote goodbye letters to each of her children, ages 17, 13 and 8 - but in October last year she received here new heart.