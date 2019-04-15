advertisement

Heart Health

15 April 2019

WATCH: Cheerleading with a hole in her heart

Holly isn't letting a hole in her heart stop her her - she's training for a major cheerleading competition, while working a s a nursing assistant - and hopes to one day become a paramedic.

From working as a nursing assistant to training for the cheerleading world championships, Holly is taking on both with a heart condition that could threaten her life.

Image credit: BBC News

 
