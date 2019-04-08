WATCH: 'Broken heart syndrome' linked to the brain, study finds

A new study published in the European Heart Journal says that the brain might be linked to "broken heart syndrome". Also known as takotsubo syndrome, it causes symptoms similar to a heart attack, including chest pain and difficulty breathing and is often brought on by shock usually after a stressful or emotional event.
But while a heart attack is caused by severely blocked arteries, broken heart syndrome is typically brought on by stressful events and involves sudden weakening of the heart muscle.
Image credit:
iStock