WATCH: 'Broken heart syndrome' linked to the brain, study finds Researchers have found that "heart syndrome", which has symptoms similar to a heart attack and is often brought on by shock usually after a stressful or emotional event, may be linked to the brain.

A new study published in the European Heart Journal says that the brain might be linked to "broken heart syndrome". Also known as takotsubo syndrome, it causes symptoms similar to a heart attack, including chest pain and difficulty breathing and is often brought on by shock usually after a stressful or emotional event.

But while a heart attack is caused by severely blocked arteries, broken heart syndrome is typically brought on by stressful events and involves sudden weakening of the heart muscle.

Image credit: iStock