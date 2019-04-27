Rekindling your sex life after a heart attack A troubling fact is that many heart attack sufferers hide their concerns about sex from their doctors.

Having sex after a heart attack is generally quite safe.

Having sex after a heart attack is a concern not only for men, but for many women, too. Because of fear and a lack of information, many may think it's no longer possible to enjoy a sex life. Fortunately, that's rarely the case.

However, while many women do resume their sex lives within months after having a heart attack, they often do so fearing how sex could affect their hearts.

Doctors don't mention the issue

There are also other factors that affect a woman's feelings toward sex, which go beyond the purely physical. Many people become depressed after a heart attack and that can affect their desire for sexual activity. Needed medications can cause sexual dysfunction.

Also troubling, many heart attack sufferers' concerns about sex often remain hidden from their doctors. In fact, many women who've had a heart attack never talk to their doctors about resuming their sex life or their fears of doing so.

Too often, doctors fail to bring up the issue themselves. For the women who do have this conversation, it's usually they – not their doctors – who broach the subject. Doctors are often unsure exactly what advice to give even though experts say that, for most people, sex after a heart attack is a low-risk activity.

Bottom line: Many women and men have questions about their sexuality after a heart attack. It's important to voice them to your doctor and bring pleasure back into your life.

