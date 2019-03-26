Here’s what to do if your heart is racing more than usual

A pounding ticker after a 5-K
is par for the course, but what about sudden palpitations – racing, skipped, or
intense pulses that feel jarringly different? Here’s how to read that off-beat
beat – and what to do if your heart is racing.
Is it rare? Pinpoint the cause
Alcohol, caffeine, intense exercise, and some cold and flu drugs
can cause funky flutters, so if it’s only happened once or twice, and you can
trace it to one of the above, you’re probably in the clear.
Does this happen often?
Do you have irregular beats on the regular? Not sure what’s to
blame, or notice a not-right rhythm often (say, twice a month)? See a doc to
rule out high blood pressure, thyroid issues, or other heart problems.
What are the other symptoms?
If your heart is racing, but you’re also dizzy, weak, or short of
breath or feel chest pressure, book it to the ER. These are signs of serious
heart problems that can raise your risk for blood clots, stroke, and heart
attack by up to five times.
Try these tips to keep your heart health in check:
Eat fish
Eating fish four times a week could reduce your risk of coronary
heart disease by 40%, according to a study in Nutrition, Metabolism
& Cardiovascular Diseases.
Tame your boozing
If you regularly binge drink, time-travel forward a couple of
decades and your past boozy nights may have put you at risk of heart disease.
Research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that
downing multiple drinks in a short time on the reg can cause changes in
circulation that increase an otherwise healthy adult’s risk of cardiovascular
problems as they age.
Start running
Just five minutes of steady running, performed daily, will give
you up to a 45% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease
than non-runners.
This
