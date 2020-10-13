Heart patients need to be wary of coronavirus Heart disease patients bear a greater burden during the pandemic as they are at increased risk of serious complications.

Heart disease patients need to be extra vigilant during the coronavirus pandemic

This is because they are at increased risk of serious complications

There are, however, precautions they can take to keep themselves healthy and safe

The coronavirus pandemic and flu season pose a double risk for heart disease patients, so they need to be extra vigilant about their health, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) says.



"Heart disease patients bear a greater burden during the pandemic since they are having to navigate managing their heart health while also protecting themselves from Covid-19, as they are at increased risk of serious complications," ACC President Dr Athena Poppas said.

Simple, easy-to-follow steps

"The ACC has worked with experts around the world to assess best treatment practices, and the consensus on how to protect heart disease patients comes down to several simple, easy-to-follow steps," Poppas explained in an ACC news release:

Wear a mask, keep a safe distance from others and wash your hands.

Get a flu shot. Contact your health care provider or pharmacy today.

Keep your health care appointments and call if you notice something new or worse with your health. If you think that you may be having a heart attack or stroke, dial 911 immediately.

Keep a supply of your medicines handy. Let your care team know if you need help with your medications.

Stay active and stay calm. Regular exercise can help keep your heart healthy and manage stress.

"We hope that the near future will bring progress against Covid-19, but right now, these actions go a long way in keeping heart disease patients healthy and safe," Poppas said.

