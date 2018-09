‘I didn’t realise I was having an actual heart attack’ At the age of 42, Michélle Booysen suffered a heart attack in the middle of a cycle race, yet she still made it over the finish line.

Lose weight, lower cholesterol and avoid a heart attack with these tips Lower cholesterol levels like Wattie van Rensburg with a smart, evidence-based diet, which he researched. Here are his five tips.