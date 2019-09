WATCH - Why loud chewing has kept this man from talking to his family for years In the past, science has proven that certain sounds have a strong effect on the brain which may cause extreme irritation.

Misophonia, a condition whereby certain sounds, particularly those made by another person can trigger emotions such as anger, impulsivity and a number of other responses.

Examples of these sounds include a crying baby, a clicking pen and chewing. A while ago, we asked readers on our Facebook page to tell us what they thought the most annoying sounds were and the most votes went to food sounds or loud chewing.

Image credit: iStock