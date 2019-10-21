advertisement

Hearing management

21 October 2019

WATCH: Twig removed from young boy's ear by 'The Wax Whisperer'

With over 144 000 subscribers on YouTube, The Wax Whisperer does not disappoint when it comes to challenging and oddly satisfying removals of wax and foreign objects from ears.

If you love Dr Pimple Popper, you'll love The Wax Whisperer. Mr Neel Raithatha is a a UK qualified audiologist, HCPC hearing aid dispenser and cerumenologist (ear care specialist).

He is also the director of The Hear Clinic and Clearwax. He is known for his ear wax removal videos and removing foreign objects from the ear. In this video, he is seen removing a twig from a three-year-old boy's ear. 

Mr Raithatha said that he's never seen anything like it before – and he's seen many different foreign objects stuck in people's ears.

The boy's mother rushed him to the specialist's clinic after he had pushed a twig into his ear. It was 5mm long and could easily have caused damage to the ear. When asked about the cause, Mr Raithatha said, "The twig measured 0.5cm and was very close to the eardrum. It was the first time I removed a twig out of someone's ear and I was quite shocked." He added that the mother was relieved and extremely grateful that the twig was removed safely.

After contacting the clinic, the  mother brought her son along and Mr Raithatha located the twig with an endoscope. Keeping the patient's head still, he was able to extract the twig in record time using ear suction. 

Mr Raithatha has also uploaded videos where he removes other foreign objects such as pen caps and earrings from ears. Items like twigs or pen caps can puncture the eardrum and lead to bleeding or hearing loss. "Fortunately, there was no trauma or injury caused by the twig, which had a sharp pointed tip, to either the young boy's ear canal or eardrum. 

"I have previously removed a tooth comb, pen cap, earbud, earring, 22 hearing aid wax filters, a plastic clothes tag, unidentified plastic objects as well as several cotton buds from ear canals," he said. 

Image credit: iStock

Deeanne Daniels

 

Ask the Expert

Hearing Expert

Minette Lister graduated with a Bachelor of Communication Pathology (Audiology) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westville in 2015. Thereafter, she completed her compulsory year of community service at Phoenix Assessment and Therapy Centre in Durban. In 2017, Minette started working for Thompson and Hoffman Audiology Inc. She is passionate about working with children and adults to diagnose and manage hearing loss using state of the art technology. Minette offers hearing screening programmes for newborn and high-risk babies, as well as school-aged children, in order to decrease the incidence of late or unidentified hearing loss.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Hearing Expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: hearing

    posted on 07/09/2019

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 