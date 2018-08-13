advertisement

Hearing management

13 August 2018

Healthy eating may protect your hearing

Watching what you eat can improve the quality of your hearing and reduce your risk of hearing loss.

A healthy diet may reduce a woman's risk of hearing loss, a new study published in the Journal of Nutrition finds.

"We observed that those following an overall healthy diet had a lower risk of moderate or worse hearing loss," said study first author Dr Sharon Curhan, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

The researchers analysed data from nearly 71 000 women followed for 22 years in the Nurses' Health Study II.

DASH and AMED diets

Those whose eating habits most closely resembled the Alternate Mediterranean Diet (AMED) or the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet were 30% less likely to suffer moderate or severe hearing loss than those whose eating habits were least like those diets, the study found.

The AMED diet features extra virgin olive oil, grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish and moderate intake of alcohol. The DASH diet emphasizes fruits and vegetables and low-fat dairy, while restricting salt.

According to a previous Health24 article, food can influence your hearing quality. Foods containing potassium, folic acid, zinc and magnesium can all improve your hearing. 

A similar healthy diet called the Alternative Healthy Eating Index-2010 may also reduce women's risk of hearing loss, according to the study authors.

The researchers can't show a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Still, "eating well contributes to overall good health, and it may also be helpful in reducing the risk of hearing loss," Dr Curhan said in a hospital news release.

About 48 million Americans have hearing loss. While previous studies have examined how specific nutrients might affect risk, the link between overall diet and risk of hearing loss was unclear, the researchers noted.

Image credit: iStock 

 

