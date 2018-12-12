Earworm warning: You probably won't be able to avoid these 10 songs this festive season It's the time of year where everyone is joyful and merry, humming or singing along to Christmas songs while doing their shopping. Before you know it, they're playing on repeat in your head...

Christmas carols to keep your earworm ringing. ~

Still humming Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You? It's one of the many popular tunes that might be buzzing in your ear this festive season, long after you've left the shopping centre.

No, it's not your imagination. Having a song "stuck" in your head is actually a thing; it's called an "earworm".

According to School of Psychology and Clinical Language Science, in the United Kingdom, earworms are the experience of unwanted catchy tunes on repeat mode. Another study says, 90% of people get a song stuck in their head at least once a week, typically when the brain is relatively unoccupied, such as while walking or doing chores.

If you find yourself with an earworm, according to a previous Health24 article, try listening to a different song to help you to stop thinking about the tune ringing in your ear.

Health24 put together popular Christmas tunes that are likely to give you earworms — from Boney M to Mariah Carey.

Among the classics, Boney M's "Little Drummer Boy" is one of the favourites that will have the whole family singing along while you do your Christmas shopping - or running for cover!

Here are some of the most popular earworms that will you probably won't be able to avoid this festive season: