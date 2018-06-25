Home > Medical > Hearing management > Multimedia > Sponsored Updated 25 June 2018 Moving from the lab into real life, the world’s first truly smart hearing aid. With WIDEX EVOKE™, hearing has evolved. 0 What to Read Next {{item.title}} From our sponsor Ask the Expert Hearing Expert Dr Kara Hoffman graduated from UCT in 2004, thereafter she completed her year of community service in Durban. In 2010 she completed her Masters Degree in Paediatric Aural Rehabilitation from UKZN. In 2016, she became a Doctor of Audiology through the University of Arizona (ATSU). Dr Hoffman and her partner Lauren Thompson opened a fully diagnostic audiology practice called Thompson & Hoffman Audiology Inc. In 2011 with world-class technology and equipment to be able to offer the broad public all hearing-related services including hearing testing for adults and babies, vestibular (balance) assessments and rehabilitation, industrial audiology, hearing devices, central auditory processing assessments for school-aged children, school screening, neonatal hearing screening programmes at Alberlito and Parklands Hospital, cochlear implants and other implantable devices, medicolegal assessments and advanced electroacoustic assessments of hearing. Thompson and Hoffman Audiology Inc. are based at Alberlito Hospital in Ballito, St Augustines Hospital in Durban and at 345 Essenwood Road, Musgrave. The practices are all wheelchair friendly. There are three audiologists that practice from Thompson & Hoffman – including Dr Kara Hoffman, Lauren Thompson & Minette Lister. The practice boasts professional, highly qualified, and extensive diagnostic services where all your hearing healthcare needs can be met. The additional licensing in vestibular assessment and rehabilitation, paediatric rehabilitation and cochlear implantation places this practice in one of the top specialist audiological positions in South Africa, with a wealth of experience in all clinical areas of audiology and is a very well respected and sought-after practice. Ask a question Questions posted to Hearing Expert questions answered by the expert Q: Hoor geluide in my ore deur musiek luister posted on 22/06/2018 Q: Dear Sir / Madam, Would you please inform for SSNHL, the Prednizolone is effective of injection metil prednizolone to the ear ? posted on 18/06/2018 Q: Is there any treatment for Misophonia? posted on 05/06/2018 Q: How can I get ear drops out of my ear? posted on 01/06/2018 1 comment Q: Hearing loss after head trauma and prolonged symptoms posted on 28/05/2018 Q: Gesuis in ore posted on 23/05/2018 Q: Sterk steek pyn in oor posted on 17/05/2018 Q: GUS is a dangerous disease posted on 17/05/2018 Q: Geraas in ore soos sonbessies wat skree posted on 12/05/2018 Q: Middel oordom wat bly bars posted on 17/04/2018 Q: Advice for patulous eustachian tube posted on 14/04/2018 Q: "Sonbesie" gesuis in my ore posted on 26/03/2018 Q: Smelly ear discharge posted on 19/03/2018 Q: Should a suspected ruptured ear drum and canal be cleaned? Please help. Remote location. posted on 13/03/2018 Q: My ear smells foul and has discharge posted on 13/03/2018 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules