The World Health Organization estimates that two in five adults under the age of 35 are at risk for some degree of hearing loss. Get your hearing checked (find a specialist at AudiologySA.co.za), and let the South African Association of Audiologists (SAAA) protect your ears from the most common offenders.



Hair dryer: 85 decibels

To do real damage, you’d have to use the appliance for eight hours per day. (Work at a hair salon? Invest in ear buds). Still, resist holding it right up to your ear or you’ll increase your risk – no matter how long you blow.

Screaming infant: 90 decibels

Loud cries hurt your ears after roughly two hours. Your baby likely won’t bawl for that long, but colic is no joke. Leave the room for at least five minutes if the wails rage on.

Max headphone volume: 105 decibels

Constantly listening to Drake on full blast can cause irreparable loss. Your songs are safe for two hours at 91 decibels and four hours at 88 decibels. The free app Decibel 10th will measure your device’s output.

Live concert: 110 decibels

The noisy venue can lead to permanent harm in less than two minutes. Pop in spongy earplugs to decrease the damage.

Ambulance or fire-truck sirens: 115 decibels

Just 30 seconds of exposure per day can cause permanent loss (meaning you can no longer hear certain pitches at a normal volume). When you hear a siren approaching, cover your ears to block out up to 25 decibels.

